This week on "Sunday Night Football," Aaron Rodgers meets the only NFL team he has never faced -- and never beaten.

In his first game against the Green Bay Packers, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback brings 18 seasons of Lambeau Field history with him, including 475 touchdown passes, the most in Packers history and the third most by any signal-caller with one franchise.

A win would make Rodgers the fifth quarterback to defeat all 32 current NFL teams, joining Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Drew Brees.

But don't consider it a revenge game -- because Rodgers doesn't.

"I don't have any animosity toward the organization," he said Wednesday.

Jordan Love, who served as Rodgers' backup for three seasons in Green Bay, was also fond of the time he spent behind the future Hall of Famer.

"I was real quiet in the quarterback room," Love said, per Packers.com. "I was trying to just sit back and watch him. I tried to stay in my lane, but A-Rod was great at trying to find ways to incorporate me into the room and give me little pointers."

It isn't just the signal-callers who are expected to shape the matchup. Expect the pass rush to loom large in the first head-to-head meeting between T.J. Watt and Micah Parsons. Since Parsons entered the league in 2021, he ranks fourth in sacks and Watt is second.

Another angle to watch: the uniforms. Yellow and gold are premier shades for both of these tradition-rich franchises, but the Packers are going in another direction. Pittsburgh is debuting 1933-inspired throwbacks, while Green Bay counters with its all-white "Winter Warning" combo, a look that's 3-0 so far.

Can Love and the Packers leave Pittsburgh with a win, or will Rodgers and the Steelers make a statement against his former team?

Follow along all night for live updates, highlights and the biggest moments from "Sunday Night Football."

ESPN Research contributed to this story.