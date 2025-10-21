It's throwbacks galore in Week 8 of the NFL season, led by the return of an almost 100-year-old design.
The Pittsburgh Steelers will wear their 1933 throwback uniforms against the Green Bay Packers on "Sunday Night Football." The gold threads include black stripes and large white block numbers on the front, while the numbers are black on the back. The City of Pittsburgh crest is on the front left shoulder. The uniform's gold helmet features a black center stripe. Beige pants complete the design, which the Steelers say has slight adjustments to the original 1933 version. The Packers will counter by rocking their all-white alternates.
On "Thursday Night Football" against the Minnesota Vikings, the Los Angeles Chargers debut their all-navy "Super Chargers" uniforms, inspired by the look worn in the 1990s and early 2000s.
Other throwbacks around the league include the Philadelphia Eagles' kelly green combination against the New York Giants, and the Denver Broncos' "Orange Crush" look against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Houston Texans will bring back their H-Town alternate uniforms against the San Francisco 49ers.
Here's a look at the Week 8 uniforms for all NFL teams, excluding the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks, who are on byes.
Atlanta Falcons
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Black
Pants: TBA
Baltimore Ravens
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Purple
Pants: TBA
Buffalo Bills
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: Blue
Carolina Panthers
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Blue
Pants: TBA
Chicago Bears
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: White
Pants: Navy
Cincinnati Bengals
Helmet: Orange
Jersey: Black
Pants: Orange
Cleveland Browns
Helmet: Orange
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Dallas Cowboys
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: Silver green
Denver Broncos
Helmet: Blue
Jersey: Orange crush
Pants: White
Green Bay Packers
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Houston Texans
Helmet: H-Town blue
Jersey: H-Town blue
Pants: H-Town blue
Indianapolis Colts
Helmet: White
Jersey: Blue
Pants: White
Kansas City Chiefs
Helmet: Red
Jersey: Red
Pants: White
Los Angeles Chargers
Helmet: Royal
Jersey: Royal
Pants: Royal
Miami Dolphins
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Minnesota Vikings
Helmet: Purple
Jersey: White
Pants: White
New England Patriots
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: Navy
Pants: TBA
New Orleans Saints
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: Black
Pants: TBA
New York Giants
Helmet: Blue
Jersey: White
Pants: White
New York Jets
Helmet: Green
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Philadelphia Eagles
Helmet: Kelly green
Jersey: Kelly green
Pants: Silver
Pittsburgh Steelers
Helmet: Yellow
Jersey: Yellow
Pants: Beige
San Francisco 49ers
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: White
Pants: Gold
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Helmet: Pewter
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Tennessee Titans
Helmet: Dark blue
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Washington Commanders
Helmet: Burgundy
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA