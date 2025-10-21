Open Extended Reactions

It's throwbacks galore in Week 8 of the NFL season, led by the return of an almost 100-year-old design.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will wear their 1933 throwback uniforms against the Green Bay Packers on "Sunday Night Football." The gold threads include black stripes and large white block numbers on the front, while the numbers are black on the back. The City of Pittsburgh crest is on the front left shoulder. The uniform's gold helmet features a black center stripe. Beige pants complete the design, which the Steelers say has slight adjustments to the original 1933 version. The Packers will counter by rocking their all-white alternates.

On "Thursday Night Football" against the Minnesota Vikings, the Los Angeles Chargers debut their all-navy "Super Chargers" uniforms, inspired by the look worn in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Other throwbacks around the league include the Philadelphia Eagles' kelly green combination against the New York Giants, and the Denver Broncos' "Orange Crush" look against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Houston Texans will bring back their H-Town alternate uniforms against the San Francisco 49ers.

Here's a look at the Week 8 uniforms for all NFL teams, excluding the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks, who are on byes.

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Black

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Purple

Pants: TBA

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: Blue

Jordan Bank/Getty Images

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Blue

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: White

Pants: Navy

Stephanie Scarbrough/AP

Helmet: Orange

Jersey: Black

Pants: Orange

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Helmet: Orange

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Dallas Cowboys

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: Silver green

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Denver Broncos

Helmet: Blue

Jersey: Orange crush

Pants: White

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Houston Texans

Helmet: H-Town blue

Jersey: H-Town blue

Pants: H-Town blue

Maria Lysaker/AP

Helmet: White

Jersey: Blue

Pants: White

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Helmet: Red

Jersey: Red

Pants: White

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers

Helmet: Royal

Jersey: Royal

Pants: Royal

Los Angeles Chargers

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Purple

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: Navy

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: Black

Pants: TBA

New York Giants

Helmet: Blue

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Helmet: Green

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Philadelphia Eagles

Helmet: Kelly green

Jersey: Kelly green

Pants: Silver

Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers

Helmet: Yellow

Jersey: Yellow

Pants: Beige

Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: White

Pants: Gold

Harry How/Getty Images

Helmet: Pewter

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Dark blue

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Brooke Sutton/Getty Images

Helmet: Burgundy

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA