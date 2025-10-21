        <
          NFL Week 8 uniforms: Steelers debut 1933 throwbacks, Chargers rock royal

          The Pittsburgh Steelers will debut their 1933 throwbacks on "Sunday Night Football." Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers
          Anthony GharibOct 21, 2025, 08:55 PM

          It's throwbacks galore in Week 8 of the NFL season, led by the return of an almost 100-year-old design.

          The Pittsburgh Steelers will wear their 1933 throwback uniforms against the Green Bay Packers on "Sunday Night Football." The gold threads include black stripes and large white block numbers on the front, while the numbers are black on the back. The City of Pittsburgh crest is on the front left shoulder. The uniform's gold helmet features a black center stripe. Beige pants complete the design, which the Steelers say has slight adjustments to the original 1933 version. The Packers will counter by rocking their all-white alternates.

          On "Thursday Night Football" against the Minnesota Vikings, the Los Angeles Chargers debut their all-navy "Super Chargers" uniforms, inspired by the look worn in the 1990s and early 2000s.

          Other throwbacks around the league include the Philadelphia Eagles' kelly green combination against the New York Giants, and the Denver Broncos' "Orange Crush" look against the Dallas Cowboys.

          The Houston Texans will bring back their H-Town alternate uniforms against the San Francisco 49ers.

          Here's a look at the Week 8 uniforms for all NFL teams, excluding the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks, who are on byes.

          Atlanta Falcons

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: TBA

          Baltimore Ravens

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Purple

          Pants: TBA

          Buffalo Bills

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Blue

          Carolina Panthers

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Blue

          Pants: TBA

          Chicago Bears

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Navy

          Cincinnati Bengals

          Helmet: Orange

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Orange

          Cleveland Browns

          Helmet: Orange

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Dallas Cowboys

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Silver green

          Denver Broncos

          Helmet: Blue

          Jersey: Orange crush

          Pants: White

          Green Bay Packers

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Houston Texans

          Helmet: H-Town blue

          Jersey: H-Town blue

          Pants: H-Town blue

          Indianapolis Colts

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Blue

          Pants: White

          Kansas City Chiefs

          Helmet: Red

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: White

          Los Angeles Chargers

          Helmet: Royal

          Jersey: Royal

          Pants: Royal

          Miami Dolphins

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Minnesota Vikings

          Helmet: Purple

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          New England Patriots

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: Navy

          Pants: TBA

          New Orleans Saints

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: TBA

          New York Giants

          Helmet: Blue

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          New York Jets

          Helmet: Green

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Philadelphia Eagles

          Helmet: Kelly green

          Jersey: Kelly green

          Pants: Silver

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          Helmet: Yellow

          Jersey: Yellow

          Pants: Beige

          San Francisco 49ers

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Gold

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Helmet: Pewter

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Tennessee Titans

          Helmet: Dark blue

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Washington Commanders

          Helmet: Burgundy

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA