MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- In his first game in 32 days, quarterback Lamar Jackson immediately returned to his MVP form and provided hope that the Baltimore Ravens can get back into the playoff hunt.

After missing three games because of a right hamstring injury, Jackson threw four touchdown passes in a 28-6 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night. The Ravens (3-5) have shaken off a 1-5 start to close to within 1½ games of the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3).

"He's a two-time MVP for a reason," Ravens tight end Mark Andrews said of Jackson after the game. "With [No.] 8 leading the charge, we're a dangerous team."

Jackson hadn't played since injuring his hamstring Sept. 28 against the Chiefs in Kansas City. In his first game back, he completed 78% of his attempts (18 of 23) for 204 yards.

Acknowledging he felt "a little bit" rusty on the first drive, Jackson later connected with Andrews for touchdown passes of 2 and 20 yards and added TD throws to tight end Charlie Kolar (3 yards) and wide receiver Rashod Bateman (9 yards).

"It's awesome," Jackson said. "I just wanted to get out there with my guys ... it was just great to be back and get a W."

This was also a homecoming for Jackson, who grew up in South Florida. Of Jackson's 13 career games with four or more touchdown passes, three of them have come against the Dolphins, his most against any team.

"Whenever you're away from the game, you miss it," Ravens running back Derrick Henry said. "It was even better that, when he came back, it was in his hometown. So, it probably gave him a little more juice."

Jackson returned to practice last week as a limited participant but didn't receive reps with the starting offense. In the quick turnaround for the Thursday night game, Jackson had only one full practice with the first team before playing the Dolphins.

He didn't run often against Miami, other than a 13-yard scramble early in the third quarter, but he showed great mobility in the pocket to avoid pressure. He went 5-of-7 for 71 yards and 3 touchdowns when under duress, which are the most such touchdown passes by a QB this season, according to ESPN Research.

"I didn't have any problems," Jackson said of his hamstring. "I was feeling good out there."

With Jackson, the Ravens looked like a high-powered offense again. In the three games that he missed, Baltimore averaged 14.3 points. With Jackson this season, the Ravens are averaging 31.8 points.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh told Jackson after the game that "it's been a long journey."

Harbaugh added: "I'm proud of the way he came out and played."

After tying the worst start in the franchise's 30-year history, the Ravens have won two games in five days and have a chance to go on a run. Baltimore's next four opponents -- at the Vikings and Browns and home against the Jets and Bengals -- are a combined 9-22 (.290).

"Having your MVP back," Kolar said, "it just brings a whole new level of confidence in the team."