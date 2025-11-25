Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Seahawks are expected to sign veteran safety Quandre Diggs to their practice squad, a source told ESPN on Tuesday.

Diggs, who spent four and a half seasons in Seattle before his release in 2024, reunites with the Seahawks to reinforce their safety depth as starter Julian Love (hamstring) and fill-in Ty Okada (oblique) deal with injuries.

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire

Diggs, 32, made three Pro Bowls and recorded 18 interceptions in 72 games with the Seahawks, who acquired him during the 2019 season in a trade with the Detroit Lions.

Diggs signed with the Tennessee Titans after his release from Seattle last year, making eight starts in 2024 and four this season before he was waived earlier this month.

Love is eligible to come off injured reserve after missing the requisite four games, but coach Mike Macdonald has said it's not yet clear if that will happen this week.

Okada, who has been starting in Love's absence, missed the second half of Seattle's win over the Titans on Sunday. One source expressed optimism that Okada will not have to go on IR.