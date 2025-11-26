Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Rams have opened the 21-day practice windows for wide receiver Tutu Atwell and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, with the anticipation of both being able to play against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

"I think [Witherspoon will] be able to play this week," coach Sean McVay said. "... The goal and the anticipation is to be able to do that, but with both he and Tutu, we'll get through the week and we'll see where they're both at, but it'll be good to get them back on the practice field."

Atwell has been on injured reserve with a hamstring injury since Week 9, missing the minimum four games. Witherspoon broke his clavicle in Week 2, but he did not need surgery.

Witherspoon, who has been with the Rams since 2023 and signed a one-year deal during the offseason, rotated at cornerback with Emmanuel Forbes Jr. and Cobie Durant in Week 1 -- his only full game of the season.

In six games this season, Atwell has four catches for 164 yards and a touchdown -- an 88-yard game-winning reception against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4.

The Rams on Wednesday also signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster, claimed cornerback Derion Kendrick off waivers and placed cornerback Roger McCreary (groin) on injured reserve.