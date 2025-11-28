Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker will not play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, the second consecutive game he will miss because of a left knee injury.

Right guard Patrick Mekari (concussion) and guard/tackle Chuma Edoga (calf), who plays mainly as a sixth lineman in jumbo packages, also will not play because of injuries. Walker, Mekari and Edoga did not practice all week.

"It's just day-to-day for us [with Walker's injury]," head coach Liam Coen said. "It's at this point, pain. There's things that we can control and there's things you can't and this is one of those that we can't really control. It's an injury that we have to deal with and hopefully we get him back as soon as possible."

Walker hurt his knee in the Jaguars' 35-7 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 16. Edoga and Mekari were hurt in last Sunday's overtime victory against Arizona.

Walker, the No. 1 pick in 2022, has 2.5 sacks and 20 tackles in nine games.