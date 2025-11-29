Open Extended Reactions

RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold likes to begin his weekly news conferences with an opening statement, and they usually include some sort of mention about his excitement for the upcoming matchup.

So Darnold was speaking in his usual terms when he stepped to the podium Friday to discuss the Seahawks' game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field and began by saying, "I'm excited for this one."

Darnold wasn't in an overly reflective mood while answering questions about facing his former team, though he did express gratitude for having spent last season in Minnesota.

"I'm very grateful for the time that I spent there, all the people that I created relationships with, all the people in that locker room, all the coaches there, the people in that building," Darnold said when asked what his year with the Vikings meant to him. "But I am very excited to be here and to continue doing what we're doing this year."

The second overall pick in 2018, Darnold went 21-35 as a starter over his first six seasons while playing for the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers. His career took off after he signed a one-year deal in Minnesota. Under the guidance of coach Kevin O'Connell, Darnold threw 35 touchdown passes, led the Vikings to a 14-3 record and generated some MVP buzz on his way to a Pro Bowl selection.

"I think I improved in a lot of facets of my life, not only on the field, off the field as well," he said. "Just continuing to learn football from great coaches over there and being around some really good players as well."

Darnold's resurgent season wasn't enough to secure a long-term future in Minnesota. The Vikings instead turned to J.J. McCarthy after last year's 10th overall pick missed his rookie season with a knee injury, and they opted not to keep Darnold for one more season via the franchise tag.

The Seahawks traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders after a breakdown in extension talks and pivoted to Darnold, whom they signed to a three-year, $100.5 million deal.

Darnold was asked whether a return to Minnesota was a viable option.

"I think for me, it was just understanding what was being talked about ... behind closed doors with people over there and my people," he said. "But at the end of the day, I made the decision to come here and I'm very, very happy about that decision and excited to continue to work the way that we've been working here and continue to build the relationships in that locker room and with the coaching staff here."

McCarthy ranks 33rd in Total QBR (24.2) this season and won't play Sunday as he remains in the concussion protocol. Undrafted rookie Max Brosmer will make his first career start for the Vikings (4-7).

Darnold, meanwhile, ranks sixth in Total QBR (69.5) despite some turnover struggles, including 10 interceptions and four fumbles lost. But he ranks fifth in completion rate (69.5%) and first in yards per attempt (9.3) while operating the NFL's most run-heavy offense. He has been sacked only 11 times in 11 games, a marked change from last season.

Darnold was sacked 48 times in 17 regular-season games with the Vikings, then he took nine sacks in their wild-card playoff loss. He also struggled in a loss in Week 18, completing only 18 of 41 attempts for 166 yards.

Darnold was asked Friday if he felt his final two games were overemphasized in assessments of his 2024 season.

"We went down that path, and at the end of the day, I'm here," he said. "Whatever people want to say about it, it is what it is. I'm just very thankful to be here and be in this situation."

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores called Darnold "one of my favorites" earlier this week, saying they developed a friendship last season.

"I'm happy for him, but we will blitz him this week," Flores said. "That's for sure."

Minnesota's blitz rate of 44.5% is by far the highest in the NFL. Over their last three games, they have sent an extra rusher on over 59% of opponents' dropbacks.

"Obviously a really great challenge for us going up against Flo his defense and all the different problems that he can create for an offense," Darnold said. "Obviously a great scheme ... but also really, really good players and their whole team, I know KO's got those guys rolling over there. We're excited about it, excited for this challenge."