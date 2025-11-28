On "The Rich Eisen Show," Kurt Warner wonders if J.J. McCarthy is slow at processing reads or if the Vikings' system is to blame. (2:09)

Open Extended Reactions

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings will start quarterback Max Brosmer in Sunday's game at the Seattle Seahawks, coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed Friday, as J.J. McCarthy remains in the concussion protocol.

McCarthy reported concussion symptoms following the Vikings' 23-6 loss to the Green Bay Packers last Sunday. He advanced far enough through the protocol to participate in practice on a limited basis this week, but O'Connell elected to rule him out Friday. Veteran John Wolford will be elevated from the Vikings' practice squad to back up Brosmer. The Vikings also signed Desmond Ridder to their practice squad earlier this week.

Sunday will be the sixth game McCarthy has missed this season because of injury. He missed all of last season after tearing the meniscus in his right knee during a preseason game. Since the Vikings made him the 10th overall pick in the 2024 draft, McCarthy has missed 24 of a possible 30 games, including playoffs.

More concerning is the way McCarthy has played in the six starts he has made. Entering Week 13, he ranked last in the NFL in QBR (24.8), completion percentage (54.1) and touchdown/interception ratio (0.6). The Vikings are 2-4 in those games.

Brosmer, an undrafted rookie who spent his final college season at the University of Minnesota, opened training camp as the Vikings' No. 4 quarterback. At 24, he is two years older and has twice as much college experience as McCarthy. The Vikings were impressed with Brosmer's quick processing skills during training camp, and he beat out veteran Brett Rypien for the No. 3 job.

The Vikings signed Carson Wentz to back up McCarthy on Aug. 24, and Wentz started five games while McCarthy recovered from a high right ankle sprain. Brosmer served as Wentz's backup during that period and remained in that role when McCarthy returned, which coincided with Wentz undergoing season-ending surgery to his left shoulder.