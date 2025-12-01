Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- The Minnesota Vikings could swivel from one struggling young quarterback to another this week.

J.J. McCarthy could emerge from the concussion protocol as soon as Monday, coach Kevin O'Connell said Sunday, and be in line to start the Vikings' Week 14 game against the Washington Commanders.

"He is [still in the protocol] as of right now, but we'll see how he does tomorrow," O'Connell said. "Our goal is he clears and he can have a good week of practice and have an opportunity to play next week."

On Sunday, rookie Max Brosmer threw four interceptions in Minnesota's 26-0 loss to the Seattle Seahawks -- the first time the Vikings have been shut out since Week 17 of the 2007 season. Their 305-game streak since then, including the regular season and playoffs, was the third-longest active streak in the NFL.

McCarthy has not played much better. In six starts, he has produced the NFL's worst QBR (24.7) among 33 quarterbacks who have started at least six games. But with a 4-8 record, and a miniscule chance to make the playoffs, the Vikings' highest organizational priority is to give McCarthy as many snaps as they can to determine whether they can count on him to be their starter in 2026.

Some around the NFL wondered if Brosmer could give them another option, but his first NFL start was rough. It has been 18 seasons since the Vikings had a quarterback finish with four interceptions and no touchdown passes in a game.

Brosmer's day began going downhill just before halftime. With Seattle holding a 3-0 lead, O'Connell decided to go for it on fourth-and-1 at the Seahawks' 4-yard line. O'Connell called a play-action bootleg pass that he said gave Brosmer the option of running or throwing to one of several potential reads in the flat.

The Seahawks covered it well. With defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence about to sack him, Brosmer flipped an underhand throw toward tight end Josh Oliver that was intercepted by linebacker Ernest Jones IV and returned 85 yards for a touchdown.

O'Connell decided to put the ball in Brosmer's hands on that play, he said, because Minnesota had struggled to run the ball. At that point, Vikings running backs had carried five times for nine rushing yards.

"We wanted to try to see if we could get Max out on the perimeter with a run pass option," O'Connell said, "and ended up having a looping player in his face right away."

In retrospect, Brosmer said he should have simply taken a sack. He had impressed the Vikings during training camp with his quick processing and decision-making, but O'Connell said he appeared to be processing through his reads too quickly Sunday.

Overall, Brosmer completed 19 of 30 passes for 126 yards. He completed only one of nine passes that traveled 10 or more yards past the line of scrimmage.

"He was just a little sped up like a normal young player could be in his first start," O'Connell said, "and then we just never could really make that one or two or three [plays] in a row."

It remains to be seen how the Vikings' locker room responds. Receiver Justin Jefferson, who has publicly supported McCarthy throughout this season, left the locker room Sunday without speaking to reporters. A Vikings spokesman said afterward that he had "politely declined" to conduct his usual postgame interview.