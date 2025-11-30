Bryce Young airs out a 43-yard touchdown pass to Tetairoa McMillan to put the Panthers ahead in the fourth quarter. (0:24)

Week in and week out, the NFL doesn't disappoint, and one big result in Week 13 brought an especially effective troll.

The Carolina Panthers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 31-28 at home, snapping the Rams' six game win streak. It marked Carolina's seventh upset victory of the season, the most by any team through November in the Super Bowl era, according to ESPN Research.

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young had 206 passing yards and three touchdowns, while Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford tossed 243 yards plus two scores and two interceptions. Carolina also had 164 rushing yards between running backs Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle -- Young pitched in with 23.

The Panthers celebrated their victory multiple times, first posting a photo of a "W" shaved onto a Ram with the caption: "Herd the Panthers won." Herd, as in, the community of Rams' superfans -- or more literally, a group of rams. A key strip-sack fumble with 2:34 left in the game secured Carolina's win. Instead of Panthers linebacker D.J. Wonnum picking up the football, he scooped a "W" in a new video.

Herd the Panthers won pic.twitter.com/AHQojqHUFi — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 30, 2025

We're picking up what you're putting down pic.twitter.com/GY7auWdC1V — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 30, 2025

Here are the other top NFL trolls for Week 13.

The Houston Texans took down their divisional rivals the Indianapolis Colts for a fourth straight win.

Houston's win came with two scores on the ground -- one by running back Nick Chubb and the other by wide receiver Nico Collins. The Texans also turned in a strong defensive performance. Indianapolis scored just six points in the opening half, its lowest first-half output of the season. The Colts didn't score in the first quarter for the first time since Week 5.

Instead of poking fun at one team, Houston acknowledged its win streak by trolling each of its opponents during the four-game stretch in the form of "Connect 4."

Teams only have one opportunity for a Thanksgiving Day troll, and the Cincinnati Bengals made theirs count.

The Bengals took down the Baltimore Ravens on Thanksgiving as quarterback Joe Burrow made his return from a turf toe injury. Burrow, sidelined since Week 2, threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns on 46 pass attempts. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had two fumbles and one interception -- his first three-turnover game since 2021.

With turkey on the mind, Cincinnati's postgame graphic included a bone with a Bengal tiger and the caption: "This bird was cooked perfectly."

The bird was perfectly cooked. pic.twitter.com/nMr6rC1WJ5 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 28, 2025

The Dallas Cowboys held on to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs at home on Thanksgiving.

The back-and-forth matchup saw its final lead change when Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott connected with running back Javonte Williams for a 3-yard touchdown with 11:15 left in the game. Dallas' defense then forced a three-and-out before the Cowboys kicked a field goal to take a double-digit lead. Kansas City scored seven plays later but couldn't get a stop to regain possession.

Though the big win came on the holiday, the Cowboys waited until the morning after to troll the Chiefs. They posted a graphic of the Chiefs' mascot KC Wolf stumbling into a room with tears coming down and the final score on a TV. Meanwhile, a member of the Cowboys sat at a table eating a "W."

ESPN Research contributed to this story.