The Denver Broncos plan to sign veteran wide receiver Elijah Moore to the practice squad, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Moore was released by the Buffalo Bills last week when they signed veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

Moore had nine receptions for 112 yards in nine games with Buffalo after signing a one-year contract as a free agent.

The five-year veteran has 209 receptions for 2,274 yards and nine touchdowns in his NFL career that also includes stops with the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns.

