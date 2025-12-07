Rich Eisen analyzes the possibility of Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick being in the same Hall of Fame class. (1:44)

Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:

1. Rookies rise: The Patriots entered their Week 14 bye as one of the NFL's top surprises, and perhaps nothing reflects their unexpected rise more than this: Only one other club, the Cleveland Browns, has had its rookie class play more snaps.

A team with rookies playing such a significant role isn't supposed to have the NFL's best record at 11-2.

"You don't see too many rookie classes where almost everyone sticks together and actually contributes," said wide receiver Kyle Williams, the third-round pick from Washington State. "I think it says a lot about who we are and how we value this organization."

Williams' 33-yard touchdown catch in a Week 13 win over the New York Giants on "Monday Night Football" highlighted the theme. The Browns (4,273) and Patriots (3,719) lead the NFL in total rookie snaps entering Week 14 games, according to ESPN Research, followed by the Jets (3,606), Titans (3,432) and Ravens (3,276).

Patriots rookie contributions have been led by first-round pick Will Campbell (LSU), who started every game at left tackle before injuring his right knee in Week 12, and fourth-round pick Craig Woodson (Cal), who has started every game at safety and has logged more playing time than any defender (757).

Meanwhile, running back TreVeyon Henderson -- a second-round pick from Ohio State -- was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for November after totaling 342 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He is the first Patriots rookie to earn such an honor since receiver Deion Branch in 2002.

The Patriots are also getting a lot out of third-round pick Jared Wilson (Georgia), who has started 11 games at left guard, and undrafted free agent outside linebacker Elijah Ponder (Cal Poly), who has three sacks and plays on multiple special teams.

Then there's the rookie tandem of kicker Andy Borregales (sixth round, Miami) and snapper Julian Ashby (seventh round, Vanderbilt). Borregales set the franchise record for most points by a rookie last week (105).

Since owner Robert Kraft purchased the team in 1994, there aren't many rookie classes that have matched this year's top-to-bottom contributions. The 1995 draft that produced cornerback Ty Law, linebacker Ted Johnson, running back Curtis Martin, cornerback Jimmy Hitchock and center Dave Wohlabaugh is arguably the best over that span.

Williams providing some of the rookie fireworks in Week 13 speaks to how the contributions have been widespread. The 69th overall pick is fifth on the receiver depth chart behind Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins and DeMario "Pop" Douglas, and he acknowledged that it has been a challenge for him at times this year (5 receptions, 143 yards, 2 TDs).

"I think I learned how patient I can be, and basically how to look at the bigger picture of things," Williams said. "Certain things may not go well for you, but it's never about you. It's bigger than you, and the most important thing is that we are winning."

The Patriots have won 10 in a row entering a Week 15 home game against the Buffalo Bills. If they win that game, they will clinch the AFC East title for the first time since 2019.

Patriots rookie WR Kyle Williams has only five receptions, but two have gone for long touchdowns. Charles Krupa/AP

2. DMac's view: Former New England safety Devin McCourty was in the national radio broadcast booth for Westwood One last Monday when the Patriots beat the Giants. In the aftermath of the game, he was asked his thoughts on the state of the Patriots.

"The thing for me that sticks out is this constant progress. I think this team has the perfect mix of young guys and vets," he said. "Everyone is talking about the young guys that have been special this year, and it's true. Next they will talk about how they don't have playoff experience and do they know how to close out a game?

"I think the cool thing is when you break it down, they have some key vets -- Morgan Moses, Stefon Diggs, Hunter Henry, Mack Hollins, Milton Williams fresh off a Super Bowl run, Robert Spillane, Carlton Davis. They had the mini-bye after the Jets game [in Week 11] and now the bye week. I will be looking to see if they can hit the way they hit on Monday. The Jets and Dolphins games [in Weeks 17 and 18] could be 'playoff' games for the team. Win both games and you get a 'playoff win' by getting the bye week."

3. Red zone: The Patriots' red zone offense, and the struggle in multiple games to pick up 1 yard when needed, could ultimately be the team's Achilles' heel. At the same time, the Patriots' touchdown percentage (51.06) in the red zone is a bit misleading because the NFL computes the stat by including every time the football is inside the 20 as a trip, regardless of the situation.

So, for example, when running back Terrell Jennings broke off an 11-yard run late in a Week 8 win over the Browns, advancing the ball to the Cleveland 19 that allowed Drake Maye to run out the clock by kneeling on the ball, that is officially counted as an "unsuccessful" red zone trip.

Or in Week 1, when the Patriots were at the Raiders' 24-yard line on third-and-9, and Maye connected on a 7-yard pass to the Las Vegas 17 to set up an Andy Borregales field goal on the next play, that is also included as an "unsuccessful" red zone trip.

There was a similar situation this past Monday when the Patriots advanced the ball to the Giants' 19-yard line with 16 seconds remaining in the second quarter. They connected on a 9-yard pass, used their final timeout to manage the clock and were happy to kick a 28-yard field goal even though it was another "unsuccessful" red zone trip.

So, from this viewpoint, a fairer accounting of the Patriots' red zone offense is 24-of-44 (54.5%).

Still not where they want to be. But also better than it looks on the official stat sheet.

4. Diggs' take: Diggs, who is in his 11th NFL season, didn't have a background with coach Mike Vrabel before signing in New England as a free agent in March. He has enjoyed the experience playing for Vrabel.

"I respect him as a coach -- one of my favorite coaches up to this point," he said. "I look forward to building off of that. It's been a very, very fun year. A lot of things have taken place -- coming off injury, being around a new group of guys, and he's made the transition real seamless as far as helping the team band together, spending time together, getting to know each other. Appreciate him as a man."

5. Wilson stays: While some players were leaving town for the bye week, rookie Jared Wilson wasn't one of them. Wilson, among other injured players, continued to report to Gillette Stadium to receive treatment on his injured right ankle. Vrabel made the point that the bye week doesn't guarantee the Patriots anything, other than the hope it might help some of the team's injured players recover to be ready for action next week -- with Wilson in that mix.

6. Lowe down: When backup left tackle Vederian Lowe had a large crowd of reporters surrounding him in the locker room last week -- a result of him filling in for the injured Will Campbell in the win over the Giants -- one of his fellow linemen looked over and yelled out, "Yeah, V!" Lowe had mostly flown under the radar this season, and he noted the camaraderie in the locker room when asked about teammates shouting him out.

"This is probably the tightest group of guys I've been around in my four years," Lowe said.

Vederian Lowe filled in admirably for Will Campbell at left tackle in the Patriots' win over the Giants. Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire

7. Pats parking: The Patriots began an innovative program with game-day parking in 2018 by offering it for free, as part of a goal to enhance traffic flow on Route 1. The caveat was that those who parked for free didn't leave the lot until 75 minutes after the game ended. The Patriots then added another incentive in 2023, paying those who chose to do so with a $50 Visa gift card -- believed to be the first pro sports team to pay fans to park at their stadium.

That has continued this year, with 1,200-1,500 taking the team up on the offer for each Sunday afternoon game. The numbers were in the 900s for the two night games.

That's a lot of gift cards.

8. They said it: "It makes you feel confident in yourself, and it makes you feel like you can compete, and compete consistently. I know there is so much more out there for me. I've yet to scratch the surface and I'm still learning. Just grateful for the experience. After Year 1, we'll dig deep in that bag a little more." -- rookie WR Kyle Williams, on how he views his 72- and 33-yard touchdown catches in Week 10 and Week 13

9. Maye's math: Maye has said the play he's most proud of is "victory formation." He has had a lot of practice at it this year, with 16 kneel-downs late in the fourth quarter for minus-18 yards.

Those are counted as official rushing attempts, as Maye has 81 rushes for 319 yards (3.9 AVG) this season. Take them out and he would be at 65 for 337 (5.18 AVG).

10. Did you know? Maye leads the NFL in passing yards, completion percentage and passer rating, and if he finishes No. 1 in those categories, he would join Tom Brady (2007), Kurt Warner (2001) and Ken Anderson (1974) as the only quarterbacks to do so since 1970.