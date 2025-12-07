Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Cincinnati Bengals suspended Jermaine Burton for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills in the latest development for the beleaguered wide receiver.

The team made the announcement roughly 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff at Highmark Stadium, a day after they had ruled him out for the game for noninjury reasons. He did not make the trip to Buffalo with the team.

By suspending Burton, he will not receive a game check for the contest.

This is the second time in as many games that Burton is not present. He missed the Week 13 win over the Baltimore Ravens after suffering an ankle injury in the Bengals' final walk-through ahead of the Thanksgiving Day game.

Burton has not been active all season. A third-round selection by the Bengals last year, Burton has had several issues (both football and non-football related) in his career. He played in 14 games as a rookie but ended the year in a situation similar to Sunday, when he did not make the trip for the season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.