Open Extended Reactions

Snoop Dogg and Santa Claus are going straight to an NFL stadium this Christmas.

Netflix, which will air the NFL Christmas Day showdown between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, announced the Grammy-nominated rapper as its halftime performer on Tuesday.

While Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., is known for his West Coast rap hits such as "Gin and Juice" and "Nuthin' but a 'G' Thang," he has also dabbled in Christmas music, releasing "Santa Claus Goes Straight to the Ghetto" in 1996.

Snoop Dogg, 54, is no stranger to performing on an NFL stage. For Super Bowl LVI, he took the stage alongside Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Eminem in a Los Angeles-themed halftime show.

Last year, Beyoncé performed in the NFL Christmas Day halftime show between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans, where she performed songs from her "Cowboy Carter" album for the first time alongside the Texas Southern University Ocean of Soul marching band before she went on a world tour.