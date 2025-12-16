Open Extended Reactions

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals running back room was depleted even more Tuesday when Bam Knight was put on injured reserve with an ankle injury, ending his season with three games left.

Knight suffered the injury in Sunday's 40-20 loss to the Houston Texans.

Knight is the third Cardinals running back on injured reserve, joining James Conner and Trey Benson.

After Benson suffered a knee injury in Week 4, Knight shared the ball-toting duties with Emari Demercado and Michael Carter, starting eight of the 12 games he played in this season.

He finished the season with 82 carries for 269 yards and four rushing touchdowns. He also had 22 receptions for 160 yards and a touchdown catch.

The Cardinals also placed wide receiver Andre Baccellia on injured reserve Tuesday after he sustained a neck injury on a kickoff return in Sunday's game.

In other moves, Arizona signed wide receiver Jalen Brooks to the active roster from the practice squad, signed offensive lineman Marques Cox to the practice squad, re-signed safety Patrick McMorris to the practice squad and released offensive lineman Trey Wedig from the practice squad.