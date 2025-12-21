Jordan Love is evaluated for a concussion after taking a hit to the head vs. the Bears. (0:30)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Jordan Love isn't the only Green Bay Packers quarterback dealing with an uncertain status coming out of Saturday's overtime loss to the Chicago Bears.

Backup Malik Willis, who took over in the second quarter after Love sustained a concussion, injured his right shoulder late in the game. He appeared to get hurt on the final play of regulation when Chicago's Montez Sweat sacked him.

Willis grabbed his throwing shoulder after the play but was able to finish the game.

"I'd say he's pretty sore," coach Matt LaFleur said Sunday. "That's a legitimate deal that he's dealing with, and he's going to be another guy that we'll see where he's at as we progress. That further complicates the other problem."

Willis fumbled a snap on the Packers' only possession of overtime and the Bears recovered it, but he otherwise played solidly.

"I thought Malik did a heck of a job," LaFleur said. "I thought there were a lot of great things he did, and when plays weren't there, I thought he did a good job using his legs. It's great to have a guy like that that can go in and you feel confident can move the football."

LaFleur said Sunday that both quarterbacks would have to be monitored throughout the week. Love remains in the concussion protocol.

"That's a process that takes multiple days to get through," LaFleur said of Love, who is believed to have sustained the first concussion of his professional career.

The Packers did not have a third quarterback available for the game. Clayton Tune is on the practice squad but was not eligible to play Saturday. LaFleur said running back Josh Jacobs and receiver Jayden Reed were the emergency quarterbacks.

The Packers (9-5-1) host the Ravens on Saturday and then travel to face the Vikings in Week 18 to close the regular season. Green Bay trails the Bears (11-4) in the NFC North after splitting the season series.