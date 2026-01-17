Broncos' Bryant, Franklin exit with injuries against Bills

DENVER -- The Denver Broncos' depth at wide receiver was tested Saturday when they lost rookie Pat Bryant and second-year receiver Troy Franklin in the first half of their AFC divisional round game against the Buffalo Bills in Empower Field at Mile High.

Bryant, who had all three of his catches on the Broncos' first drive of the game, left later in the first quarter with a concussion. Franklin left the game later in the first half with a hamstring injury.

The two injuries left the Broncos with only three receivers in uniform for the remainder of the game: Courtland Sutton, Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Marvin Mims Jr.

Mims had also been checked for a concussion after taking a big hit on the opening kickoff but was able to return. The Broncos had elevated wide receiver Elijah Moore from the practice squad for the game, but he was a game-day inactive.