Sources: Broncos open practice window for J.K. Dobbins' return

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos are opening the window for running back J.K. Dobbins to return to practice this week and potentially play against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

With backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham set to start in place of an injured Bo Nix, the offense could get a needed boost with the possible return of Dobbins, their leading rusher, for Sunday's game at Empower Field at Mile High.

Dobbins, who has been on injured reserve with a foot injury, leads the team in rushing yards (772), carries (153) and runs of 10 or more yards (21) this season, even though he hasn't played since Nov. 6.

In the days prior to the Broncos' 33-30 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills on Saturday in the divisional round, Dobbins was moving well through drills on an adjacent field during practice.

Denver's running backs had just 10 carries for 41 yards in Saturday's playoff win, and Nix, who suffered a fractured right ankle in overtime, was the Broncos' leading rusher with 29 yards on 12 carries.

Despite playing only 10 games this season, Dobbins still had 232 more yards rushing than rookie RJ Harvey, who was second on the team. Dobbins also had 13 more runs of 10 yards or more.