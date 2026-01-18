Broncos confident Stidham to be 'ready to go' for AFC title game

Ryan Clark and Jason Kelce detail where the Broncos go from here with Bo Nix being out for the rest of the playoffs. (1:45)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Just over 12 hours after Sean Payton had been told starting quarterback Bo Nix would miss the remainder of the postseason because of a fractured right ankle, the Denver Broncos coach said Sunday morning that he has complete confidence in backup Jarrett Stidham.

Stidham will start the AFC Championship Game next Sunday for the Broncos, and Payton was quick to say the 29-year-old quarterback is ready for his first postseason moment.

"I know how he was coached in New England. I know exactly how he was coached in New England," Payton said. "And then I know how [current Patriots OC Josh] McDaniels felt about him ... but ultimately ... it's our three years here, our three years watching him day in and day out. He will be ready to go."

Stidham was signed by the Broncos as a free agent in 2023, Payton's first season in Denver. The veteran has appeared in one game this season with four snaps, including a kneel-down to end the Broncos' 44-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8.

Stidham appeared in three games in the 2024 season, Nix's rookie year, but did not attempt a pass. His last significant playing time came in 2023 when he started the final two games of the season after Payton had benched Russell Wilson. Stidham threw two touchdowns and an interception in those two games, including a 16-9 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17.

Sam Ehlinger, who has spent most of this season on the Broncos' practice squad before he was signed to the roster last week, will be the backup.

On Sunday, Payton called the notion that the starting and backup quarterbacks split practice reps during the regular season "mythical," but he said Stidham has stayed sharp because he has faced the Broncos' starting defense every day in practice as the defensive game plan was installed each week.

"[Splitting reps on offense] just doesn't happen; in a workweek, the reps are limited and the starter wants them," Payton said. "But one of Stiddy's strengths is his mental aptitude and his progressions and understanding plays. There would be practices I'm like looking at [DC] Vance [Joseph] getting pissed off because Stiddy's making our defense look bad. He's very accurate. He's a got a lot to his ball."

The coach pointed to the success some backup quarterbacks have had throughout the years in fill-in roles, including Teddy Bridgewater's 5-0 run with the Saints when Drew Brees was injured in 2019 during Payton's tenure in New Orleans. Payton also noted that the Houston Texans went 3-0 in the three games backup Davis Mills started in place of C.J. Stroud this season. Stroud was knocked out of the Nov. 2 game against the Broncos with a concussion -- an 18-15 Denver win.

The coach added that the Broncos' staff will begin game planning in earnest Sunday night after the Patriots-Texans divisional round game.

"Plan has always got to be built on the types and skill sets of players you're playing with," Payton said. "Are there certain things Bo does differently than Stiddy? Absolutely."

Payton also expanded on just how quickly Nix's injury diagnosis unfolded after Saturday's 33-30 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills. Nix suffered the fractured ankle on a first-and-10 from the Buffalo 36-yard line with 6 minutes, 4 seconds left in overtime when he was tackled for a 2-yard loss on a designed run.

He quickly jumped up after the tackle to get back into the huddle, though he had a slight limp. Two plays later, on a kneel-down, Nix's right ankle twisted awkwardly and he showed a pronounced limp as he moved back to the Broncos' sideline.

Payton said that when Nix got to the sideline after the kneel-down to center the ball for Wil Lutz's winning field goal, it was the first time the quarterback told him something was wrong.

"I kind of chest-bump him, jab him like, 'Fricking-a'; he's like, 'Careful,'" Payton said. "I'm like, 'You all right?' and he said, 'Man, it's hurting.'"

Payton did his initial postgame media gathering and returned to his office next to the locker room. "There was a group in my office," he said. "They didn't say anything, but I knew there was something [wrong]."

The coach was told that X-rays revealed Nix had a fracture.

He said he then spoke to Nix, who was in the hallway next to the Broncos' locker room with his wife, parents and Stidham.