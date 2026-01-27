Which colleges have produced Super Bowl starting QBs?

The Golden State knows how to produce golden talent. California has generated more Super Bowl starting quarterbacks than any other college. Four different Cal signal-callers have started in the big game; most recently, Jared Goff in Super Bowl LIII.
The 2026 Super Bowl introduces two new schools to the list. Each team's quarterback will become the first Super Bowl starter from his respective school. The Seattle Seahawks' Sam Darnold adds a notch to USC's belt, and the New England Patriots' Drake Maye brings glory to North Carolina.
Ahead of this year's game, check out the colleges that have produced the most Super Bowl starting quarterbacks below:
4
California: Aaron Rodgers, Jared Goff, Craig Morton, Joe Kapp
3
Notre Dame: Joe Montana, Joe Theismann, Daryle Lamonica
Alabama: Bart Starr, Joe Namath, Ken Stabler
Purdue: Drew Brees, Len Dawson, Bob Griese
2
Washington State: Drew Bledsoe, Mark Rypien
BYU: Steve Young, Jim McMahon
Boston College: Matt Ryan, Matt Hasselbeck
Stanford: John Elway, Jim Plunkett
LSU: Joe Burrow, David Woodley
Delaware: Joe Flacco, Rich Gannon
UCLA: Troy Aikman, Billy Kilmer
Georgia: Matthew Stafford, Fran Tarkenton
Maryland: Boomer Esiason, Neil O'Donnell
1
USC: Sam Darnold
North Carolina: Drake Maye
Alcorn State: Steve McNair
Florida: Rex Grossman
Grambling State: Doug Williams
Tennessee: Peyton Manning
Illinois: Tony Eason
Northern Iowa: Kurt Warner
Penn State: Kerry Collins
Louisiana: Jake Delhomme
Florida State: Brad Johnson
Louisiana Tech: Terry Bradshaw
Fresno State: Trent Dilfer
Louisville: Johnny Unitas
Nevada: Colin Kaepernick
Eastern Illinois: Jimmy Garoppolo
Washington: Chris Chandler
Ole Miss: Eli Manning
Auburn: Cam Newton
Pittsburgh: Dan Marino
Southern Miss: Brett Favre
Augustana (IL): Ken Anderson
Syracuse: Donovan McNabb
Michigan State: Earl Morrall
Morehead State: Phil Simms
UL-Monroe: Stan Humphries
Navy: Roger Staubach
Nebraska: Vince Ferragamo
West Virginia: Jeff Hostetler
Miami (FL): Jim Kelly
Youngstown State: Ron Jaworski
Miami (OH): Ben Roethlisberger
Michigan: Tom Brady
