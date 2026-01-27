Which colleges have produced Super Bowl starting QBs?

Open Extended Reactions

The Golden State knows how to produce golden talent. California has generated more Super Bowl starting quarterbacks than any other college. Four different Cal signal-callers have started in the big game; most recently, Jared Goff in Super Bowl LIII.

The 2026 Super Bowl introduces two new schools to the list. Each team's quarterback will become the first Super Bowl starter from his respective school. The Seattle Seahawks' Sam Darnold adds a notch to USC's belt, and the New England Patriots' Drake Maye brings glory to North Carolina.

Ahead of this year's game, check out the colleges that have produced the most Super Bowl starting quarterbacks below:

4

California: Aaron Rodgers, Jared Goff, Craig Morton, Joe Kapp

3

Notre Dame: Joe Montana, Joe Theismann, Daryle Lamonica

Alabama: Bart Starr, Joe Namath, Ken Stabler

Purdue: Drew Brees, Len Dawson, Bob Griese

2

Washington State: Drew Bledsoe, Mark Rypien

BYU: Steve Young, Jim McMahon

Boston College: Matt Ryan, Matt Hasselbeck

Stanford: John Elway, Jim Plunkett

LSU: Joe Burrow, David Woodley

Delaware: Joe Flacco, Rich Gannon

UCLA: Troy Aikman, Billy Kilmer

Georgia: Matthew Stafford, Fran Tarkenton

Maryland: Boomer Esiason, Neil O'Donnell

1

USC: Sam Darnold

North Carolina: Drake Maye

Alcorn State: Steve McNair

Florida: Rex Grossman

Oklahoma: Jalen Hurts

Grambling State: Doug Williams

Tennessee: Peyton Manning

Illinois: Tony Eason

Northern Iowa: Kurt Warner

Iowa State: Brock Purdy

Penn State: Kerry Collins

Louisiana: Jake Delhomme

Florida State: Brad Johnson

Louisiana Tech: Terry Bradshaw

Fresno State: Trent Dilfer

Louisville: Johnny Unitas

Nevada: Colin Kaepernick

Arizona: Nick Foles

Eastern Illinois: Jimmy Garoppolo

Washington: Chris Chandler

Ole Miss: Eli Manning

Auburn: Cam Newton

Pittsburgh: Dan Marino

Wisconsin: Russell Wilson

Southern Miss: Brett Favre

Augustana (IL): Ken Anderson

Syracuse: Donovan McNabb

Michigan State: Earl Morrall

Texas Tech: Patrick Mahomes

Morehead State: Phil Simms

UL-Monroe: Stan Humphries

Navy: Roger Staubach

Nebraska: Vince Ferragamo

West Virginia: Jeff Hostetler

Miami (FL): Jim Kelly

Youngstown State: Ron Jaworski

Miami (OH): Ben Roethlisberger

Michigan: Tom Brady

Check out the ESPN NFL hub page and ESPN college football hub page for more information.