          Which colleges have produced Super Bowl starting QBs?

          Jared Goff is among the Cal quarterbacks that have started a Super Bowl. Photo by Manny Flores/Icon Sportswire
          Jan 27, 2026, 05:03 PM

          The Golden State knows how to produce golden talent. California has generated more Super Bowl starting quarterbacks than any other college. Four different Cal signal-callers have started in the big game; most recently, Jared Goff in Super Bowl LIII.

          The 2026 Super Bowl introduces two new schools to the list. Each team's quarterback will become the first Super Bowl starter from his respective school. The Seattle Seahawks' Sam Darnold adds a notch to USC's belt, and the New England Patriots' Drake Maye brings glory to North Carolina.

          Ahead of this year's game, check out the colleges that have produced the most Super Bowl starting quarterbacks below:

          4

          California: Aaron Rodgers, Jared Goff, Craig Morton, Joe Kapp

          3

          Notre Dame: Joe Montana, Joe Theismann, Daryle Lamonica

          Alabama: Bart Starr, Joe Namath, Ken Stabler

          Purdue: Drew Brees, Len Dawson, Bob Griese

          2

          Washington State: Drew Bledsoe, Mark Rypien

          BYU: Steve Young, Jim McMahon

          Boston College: Matt Ryan, Matt Hasselbeck

          Stanford: John Elway, Jim Plunkett

          LSU: Joe Burrow, David Woodley

          Delaware: Joe Flacco, Rich Gannon

          UCLA: Troy Aikman, Billy Kilmer

          Georgia: Matthew Stafford, Fran Tarkenton

          Maryland: Boomer Esiason, Neil O'Donnell

          1

          USC: Sam Darnold

          North Carolina: Drake Maye

          Alcorn State: Steve McNair

          Florida: Rex Grossman

          Oklahoma: Jalen Hurts

          Grambling State: Doug Williams

          Tennessee: Peyton Manning

          Illinois: Tony Eason

          Northern Iowa: Kurt Warner

          Iowa State: Brock Purdy

          Penn State: Kerry Collins

          Louisiana: Jake Delhomme

          Florida State: Brad Johnson

          Louisiana Tech: Terry Bradshaw

          Fresno State: Trent Dilfer

          Louisville: Johnny Unitas

          Nevada: Colin Kaepernick

          Arizona: Nick Foles

          Eastern Illinois: Jimmy Garoppolo

          Washington: Chris Chandler

          Ole Miss: Eli Manning

          Auburn: Cam Newton

          Pittsburgh: Dan Marino

          Wisconsin: Russell Wilson

          Southern Miss: Brett Favre

          Augustana (IL): Ken Anderson

          Syracuse: Donovan McNabb

          Michigan State: Earl Morrall

          Texas Tech: Patrick Mahomes

          Morehead State: Phil Simms

          UL-Monroe: Stan Humphries

          Navy: Roger Staubach

          Nebraska: Vince Ferragamo

          West Virginia: Jeff Hostetler

          Miami (FL): Jim Kelly

          Youngstown State: Ron Jaworski

          Miami (OH): Ben Roethlisberger

          Michigan: Tom Brady

