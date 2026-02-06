Fernando Mendoza: Throwing at pro day about helping teammates

Fernando Mendoza joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss his plans ahead of the NFL draft. (1:10)

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the presumptive first overall pick in this year's NFL draft, explained his decision not to throw during the scouting combine, saying he preferred to use the opportunity to help his Hoosiers teammates at a pro day.

Mendoza told "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday that throwing at the combine wasn't a "priority" and that he was more focused on throwing to "his guys."

"At the combine, you're throwing to different receivers, it's a whole different thing," Mendoza said. "And I want to make sure I give my guys the best chance. I want to throw at pro day with my guys, with my running backs and be there with the boys.

"The combine, I don't think throwing's going to be a priority just because it's such a quick turnaround."

Mendoza had previously said he would attend the combine in Indianapolis taking place Feb. 23 to March 2 but wouldn't participate in drills.

He's going pro after a historic season with the Hoosiers. Mendoza was the Heisman Trophy winner last season as Indiana went undefeated and won the national title -- all firsts in program history.

He is an overwhelming favorite to be taken No. 1 by the Las Vegas Raiders. Raiders majority owner Mark Davis, minority owner Tom Brady and general manager John Spytek were all on Indiana's sideline for the No. 1 Hoosiers' 27-21 victory over No. 10 Miami in the CFP National Championship game.

Asked about the potential of joining the Raiders -- and the expected hiring of Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as coach -- Mendoza told "The Pat McAfee Show" that he was keeping his focus on the draft process. He did compliment Kubiak's development of Sam Darnold and called Brady "a huge football idol of mine."

Some of "his guys" from Indiana who are joining Mendoza in the NFL draft are wide receivers Omar Cooper Jr. and Elijah Sarratt. Both were projected as Round 2 picks in Matt Miller's mock draft this week.

Information from ESPN's Mark Schlabach was used in this report.