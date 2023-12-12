Open Extended Reactions

Connor Bedard is an 18-year-old who's been billed as a franchise savior, the NHL's next generational talent, and someone who is expected to win trophies ranging from rookie of the year to a Stanley Cup within the next decade.

Connor McDavid is familiar with these expectations. He was Bedard before there was a Bedard.

Cameras were ubiquitous before he was old enough to have a driver's license. People had already mapped out what would happen in his career -- before his first NHl game. Words such as "superstar" or even "future MVP" were thrown around during his rookie season.

When you face a previous phenom for the first time, the hockey world watches. Such is the case on Tuesday night, when the Chicago Blackhawks visit the Edmonton Oilers in what will be the first matchup between Bedard and McDavid (10 p.m. ET, ESPN).

McDavid said a player like Bedard has to "just tune out" the expectations placed on him.

"I'm sure he's going to have to deal with that a little bit but it seems like he really has a good head on his shoulders," McDavid told ESPN. "You get used to it. There's a lot of noise your rookie year. In your draft year, a lot of people are talking about you as you go through the whole process. It's lots of interviews, lots of media, lots of attention and stuff like that. You finally get back to playing. That's what you love to do and that's what you're good at."

Declarations were already being made about Bedard by those around the league before he even played his first game. McDavid, a three-time Hart Trophy winner, was left impressed by Bedard's maturity. Colorado Avalanche center and Stanley Cup winner Nathan MacKinnon said he was probably the best 18-year-old he'd ever skated with, and already had one of the best shots in the NHL.

"I've met him a few times. A super mature kid," MacKinnon said. "Obviously, he has a good head on his shoulders. I know that's pretty generic but he does. He seems really mature. He's really driven. He works super hard from what I can tell and I think he's going to have a great year."

Bedard is now nearly 30 games into his NHL career and has provided the sort of performances that justify why he's been talked about for years. Already the Blackhawks top-line center, he leads them in goals, assists, points and ice time among forwards. The early favorite to win the Calder Trophy, he also leads this year's rookie class in goals, assists and points.