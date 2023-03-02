Jeremy Schaap compares the significance of Alex Ovechkin reaching 800 goals to other monumental sports milestones. (3:10)

Where does Ovechkin's 800th goal stand among monumental sports milestones? (3:10)

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is now up to 813 goals. He reached 800 with a hat trick against the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 13, and 802 with two goals against the Winnipeg Jets on Dec. 23 to tie and overtake Gordie Howe in second on the all-time NHL goals list.

Go inside Ovechkin's journey to 800 -- and what comes next -- with our Ovechkin 800 project, narrated by Emily Kaplan.

Ovi is now second in goals behind Wayne Gretzky (894). The next highest active player on the list is Sidney Crosby, who is tied for No. 31 with 544 goals. With his 787th goal, Ovechkin set the record for most goals scored with the same franchise. With goal No. 793, he passed Gretzky for the most goals scored on the road for a career (403).

Follow along here as Ovi scores his way up the record books, including a schedule of upcoming games and highlight videos of goals No. 787 through 802.

The NHL's top 10 in career goals

1. Wayne Gretzky (894)

2. Alex Ovechkin (813)

3. Gordie Howe (801)

4. Jaromir Jagr (766)

5. Brett Hull (741)

6. Marcel Dionne (731)

7. Phil Esposito (717)

8. Mike Gartner (708)

9. Mark Messier (694)

10. Steve Yzerman (692)

play 1:56 The Great 8: Ovechkin's most memorable goals Take a look back at the greatest eight goals from Alexander Ovechkin's career.

Highlights

Goals No. 801 and 802

Late in the first period, Ovechkin took a pass from Dylan Strome and scored on the Winnipeg Jets, tying Gordie Howe for second on the all-time goals list.

play 0:41 Ovechkin ties Howe for second-most goals in NHL history Alex Ovechkin moves into a tie with Gordie Howe for second-most goals in NHL history at 801.

With one minute remaining in the third period, Ovechkin scored his 802nd goal with an assist from Evgeny Kuznetsov, putting him alone in second place on the all-time goals list.

play 0:58 Ovi overtakes Howe for second-most goals in NHL history Alex Ovechkin fires in an empty-netter to surpass Gordie Howe for second-most most goals in NHL history with 802.

Goals No. 798, 799 and 800

Just 24 seconds into their game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Ovi scored No. 798, assisted by John Carlson and Conor Sheary.

play 0:46 Ovechkin's 798th goal gives Caps 1-0 lead 24 seconds in Alex Ovechkin finds the net 24 seconds into the game for goal 798 as the Capitals lead 1-0.

Later in the first period, Ovi found paydirt again, this time a power-play goal assisted by Sheary and Sonny Milano.

play 0:48 Alex Ovechkin up to 799 goals after 2nd score of game Alex Ovechkin notches goal 799 and his second of the game as the Capitals pad their lead to 2-0.

At 6:34 of the third period, Ovechkin made history, finishing off his hat trick and notching goal No. 800. The assists on the tally went to Anthony Mantha and Evgeny Kuznetsov.

play 1:32 Ovechkin scores historic 800th goal to complete hat trick Alex Ovechkin gets his 800th goal in style, rounding out a hat trick against the Blackhawks.

Goal No. 797

Stop us if you've heard this one before: With the Caps leading near the end of their win over the Winnipeg Jets, Ovechkin scored an empty-net goal. Caps defenseman Dmitry Orlov picked up the assist on the goal.

play 0:29 Ovechkin's 797th goal is on an empty net Alex Ovechkin puts the icing on the Capitals' win against the Jets.

Goal No. 796

At 19:56 of the third period against the Seattle Kraken, Ovechkin fired a shot into an empty net to put him four goals away from 800. The empty-net goal was assisted by Evgeny Kuznetsov and John Carlson.

play 0:45 Fans chant 'Ovi' as he slings in 796th goal on empty net with 4 seconds left Alex Ovechkin collects the puck and slings in his 796th career goal on an empty net against the Kraken.

Goals No. 794 and 795

With the Capitals up 2-1 against the Philadelphia Flyers, Ovechkin was on the ice to close out the game -- and scored two empty-net goals! The first was assisted by Anthony Mantha and John Carlson, while the second was assisted by Evgeny Kuznetsov and Conor Sheary.

play 1:06 Ovechkin scores twice to reach 795 goals in Capitals win Alex Ovechkin tallies twice on an empty net and now has 795 career goals.

Goals No. 792 and 793

Ovechkin scored two goals in the first period of the Capitals' matchup against the Vancouver Canucks -- the first unassisted and the second with help from Dylan Strome and Anthony Mantha. Ovechkin has now passed Wayne Gretzky for most goals all time on the road.

play 0:39 Ovi's second goal of the game brings him to 793 Alex Ovechkin slaps in his second goal of the game to put the Capitals up 2-0 against the Canucks.

play 0:40 Ovi taps in 792nd career goal Alex Ovechkin jumps on the loose puck and notches his 792nd career goal vs. the Canucks.

Goal No. 791

A victory over the Calgary Flames was already well in hand, but Ovechkin's goal at 12:24 of the third period -- assisted by Conor Sheary and Sonny Milano -- put him nine away from 800.

play 0:52 Ovechkin tallies his 791st career goal Alex Ovechkin tallies goal for Capitals on the power play

Goal No. 790

At 1:04 of overtime against the Philadelphia Flyers, Ovechkin notched a game-winning goal assisted by Dylan Strome and Erik Gustafsson.

play 0:45 Ovi brings Caps to OT victory with slap shot Alex Ovechkin wins it for the Capitals with this clutch slap shot in overtime vs. the Flyers.

Goal No. 789

A goal at 15:12 of the second period against the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 17 moved Ovechkin one step closer to 800. Dylan Strome was credited with the one assist on the tally.

play 0:42 Alex Ovechkin nets goal vs. Blues Alex Ovechkin nets goal vs. Blues

Goal No. 788

Ovechkin scored at 14:36 of the second period in a 5-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Nov. 7, a power-play goal assisted by Erik Gustafsson and Evgeny Kuznetsov:

play 0:32 Alex Ovechkin scores on the power play for Capitals Alex Ovechkin scores on the power play for Capitals

Goal No. 787

With his goal at 8:55 of the second period -- a power-play tally assisted by Trevor van Riemsdyk and Anthony Mantha -- Ovechkin broke Gordie Howe's record for most goals scored by a player with a single franchise:

play 0:53 Ovi rips in 787th goal to break Howe's record with one team Alex Ovechkin scores his 787th career goal to break Gordie Howe's record of most goals with one team.

Upcoming schedule

Note: All games not on ESPN, TNT or NHL Network are available via NHL Power Play, which is included in an ESPN+ subscription (local blackout restrictions apply).

March 4: at San Jose Sharks

6 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

March 6: at Los Angeles Kings

10:30 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

March 9: vs. New Jersey Devils

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

March 11: at New York Islanders

7:30 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

March 14: at New York Rangers

7 ET | ESPN

March 15: vs. Buffalo Sabres

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

March 17: vs. St. Louis Blues

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

March 19: at Minnesota Wild

2 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

March 21: vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

March 23: vs. Chicago Blackhawks

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

March 25: at Pittsburgh Penguins

8 ET | ABC, ESPN+

March 29: vs. New York Islanders

7:30 ET | TNT

March 30: at Tampa Bay Lightning

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Apr. 2: vs. New York Rangers

1 ET | TNT

Apr. 6: at Montreal Canadiens

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Apr. 8: vs. Florida Panthers

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Apr. 10: vs. New York Islanders

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Apr. 11: at Boston Bruins

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Apr. 13: vs. New Jersey Devils

7 ET | NHL Power Play on ESPN+