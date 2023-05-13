TORONTO -- The Florida Panthers eliminated the Maple Leafs from the NHL postseason with a 3-2 overtime win in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference second-round series on Friday. Florida advances now to face the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference finals.

This is the second time in franchise history the Panthers have appeared in the conference finals and their first trip back since the 1995-96 season. Florida entered this postseason as the Eastern Conference's eighth seed and previously advanced past the top-seeded, Presidents Trophy-winning Boston Bruins in a seven-game first-round series.

Toronto was playing in the second round for the first time since 2004. The Leafs had previously lost six consecutive first round series before they topped Tampa in six games this year.

Florida struck first when Aaron Ekblad capitalized on an early power play chance less than four minutes into the opening frame. Toronto's penalty kill had struggled throughout the series, giving up goals in each of the last three games.

The Leafs couldn't convert on their own power play chance later in the period that showcased strong, sustained zone pressure but limited shots on Panthers' netminder Sergei Bobrovksy.

Florida doubled its lead shortly thereafter when Leafs' defenseman Timothy Liljegren misplayed the puck at his own blueline right onto the stick of Anthony Duclair, who set up a Carter Verhaeghe strike.

The Panthers carried their 2-0 lead into the second period, where Morgan Rielly got Toronto on the board blasting a puck through traffic with Bobrovsky screened in front.

Rielly thought he scored again before the end of the period to tie the score at 2-2. But upon review the goal was overturned because the play was adjudged to have been whistled dead before the puck crossed the goal liner. That controversial decision caused fans to begin throwing debris onto the ice in displeasure.

Florida carried a 2-1 lead into the third where it held until the final five minutes. That's when William Nylander found the back of the net to tie the game 2-2 with 4:23 to play in regulation.

The sides went into overtime where the score remained tied, even through a Panthers' power play chance midway through the extra frame. Nick Cousins finally broke through with the game-winner to secure Florida's win.

Toronto's rookie netminder Joseph Woll made his second consecutive NHL postseason start after taking over in relief of injured starter Ilya Samsonov in the second period of Game 3. Woll backstopped Toronto to its lone win of the series in Game 4 and made 41 saves in the Game 5 defeat. At the other end, Bobrovsky came up with 51 saves to record his seventh victory in the Panthers' last eight postseason games.

Part of the Leafs' problem against Florida was Toronto's core of talented scorers failed to shine. Going up against Florida, the Leafs' offense never produced more than two goals in a game throughout the series. John Tavares had one assist through five games, Auston Matthews tallied zero goals and two assists, Mitch Marner had one goal and an assist and William Nylander notched two goals and one assist.

It was the Panthers' depth of scoring that shone most in their second-round victory. Florida had nine players tally at least a goal and that didn't even include one from the Panthers' second-leading goal scorer in the regular season, Hart Trophy finalist Matthew Tkachuk.

Florida will open its series against Carolina next week.