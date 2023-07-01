The Vegas Golden Knights are the 2023 Stanley Cup champions. As the offseason gets rolling in earnest with the start of free agency, all 32 NHL general managers will be looking to make the moves necessary for their players to be hoisting the sacred chalice next June.
One method is free agency, another is the draft, and another is by making trades with their fellow GMs.
We're tracking that third avenue here with an updated tracker listing all the deals made since the start of the offseason, and links to grades for the most high-profile swaps.
Note that deals are listed with the most recent ones on top, and this page will continue to be updated all summer.
June 29
Blackhawks get: F Corey Perry
Lightning get: 2024 seventh-round pick
Red Wings get: F Kailer Yamamoto, F Klim Kostin
Oilers get: Future considerations
Blackhawks get: F Josh Bailey, 2026 second-round pick
Islanders get: Future considerations
June 28
Penguins get: F Reilly Smith
Golden Knights get: 2024 third-round pick
Avalanche get: F Ross Colton
Lightning get: 2023 second-round pick
June 27
Devils get: F Tyler Toffoli
Flames get: F Yegor Sharangovich, 2023 third-round pick
Sharks get: G MacKenzie Blackwood
Devils get: 2023 sixth-round pick
Ducks get: F Andrew Agozzino
Sharks get: D Andrej Sustr
Kings get: F Pierre-Luc Dubois
Jets get: F Alex Iafallo, F Rasmus Kupari, F Gabriel Vilardi, 2024 second-round pick
Canadiens get: F Alex Newhook
Avalanche get: 2023 first-round pick, 2023 second-round pick, F Gianni Fairbrother
Blues get: F Kevin Hayes
Flyers get: 2024 sixth-round pick
June 26
Blackhawks get: F Taylor Hall, F Nick Foligno
Bruins get: D Ian Mitchell, D Alec Regula
June 24
Coyotes get: D Sean Durzi
Kings get: 2024 second-round pick
Avalanche get: F Ryan Johansen
Predators get: F Alex Galchenyuk
June 15
Avalanche get: F Fredrik Olofsson
Stars get: Future considerations
June 9
Blue Jackets get: D Damon Severson
Devils get: 2023 third-round pick
June 6
Blue Jackets get: D Ivan Provorov
Flyers get: D Helge Grans, G Cal Petersen, D Sean Walker, 2023 first-round pick, 2024 second-round pick, conditional 2024 second-round pick
Kings get: D Kevin Connauton, F Hayden Hodgson