        <
        >

          NHL offseason trade tracker 2023: Latest deals and grades

          • ESPN staffJul 1, 2023, 11:01 AM

          The Vegas Golden Knights are the 2023 Stanley Cup champions. As the offseason gets rolling in earnest with the start of free agency, all 32 NHL general managers will be looking to make the moves necessary for their players to be hoisting the sacred chalice next June.

          One method is free agency, another is the draft, and another is by making trades with their fellow GMs.

          We're tracking that third avenue here with an updated tracker listing all the deals made since the start of the offseason, and links to grades for the most high-profile swaps.

          Note that deals are listed with the most recent ones on top, and this page will continue to be updated all summer.

          June 29

          Blackhawks get: F Corey Perry
          Lightning get: 2024 seventh-round pick

          Trade details

          Red Wings get: F Kailer Yamamoto, F Klim Kostin
          Oilers get: Future considerations

          Trade details

          Blackhawks get: F Josh Bailey, 2026 second-round pick
          Islanders get: Future considerations

          Trade details

          June 28

          Penguins get: F Reilly Smith
          Golden Knights get: 2024 third-round pick

          Trade details

          Avalanche get: F Ross Colton
          Lightning get: 2023 second-round pick

          Trade details

          June 27

          Devils get: F Tyler Toffoli
          Flames get: F Yegor Sharangovich, 2023 third-round pick

          Trade details | Trade grades

          Sharks get: G MacKenzie Blackwood
          Devils get: 2023 sixth-round pick

          Ducks get: F Andrew Agozzino
          Sharks get: D Andrej Sustr

          Kings get: F Pierre-Luc Dubois
          Jets get: F Alex Iafallo, F Rasmus Kupari, F Gabriel Vilardi, 2024 second-round pick

          Trade details | Trade grades

          Canadiens get: F Alex Newhook
          Avalanche get: 2023 first-round pick, 2023 second-round pick, F Gianni Fairbrother

          Trade details

          Blues get: F Kevin Hayes
          Flyers get: 2024 sixth-round pick

          Trade details

          June 26

          Blackhawks get: F Taylor Hall, F Nick Foligno
          Bruins get: D Ian Mitchell, D Alec Regula

          Trade details | Trade grades

          June 24

          Coyotes get: D Sean Durzi
          Kings get: 2024 second-round pick

          Avalanche get: F Ryan Johansen
          Predators get: F Alex Galchenyuk

          Trade details | Trade grades

          June 15

          Avalanche get: F Fredrik Olofsson
          Stars get: Future considerations

          June 9

          Blue Jackets get: D Damon Severson
          Devils get: 2023 third-round pick

          Trade details

          June 6

          Blue Jackets get: D Ivan Provorov
          Flyers get: D Helge Grans, G Cal Petersen, D Sean Walker, 2023 first-round pick, 2024 second-round pick, conditional 2024 second-round pick
          Kings get: D Kevin Connauton, F Hayden Hodgson

          Trade details