The Vegas Golden Knights are the 2023 Stanley Cup champions. As the offseason gets rolling in earnest with the start of free agency, all 32 NHL general managers will be looking to make the moves necessary for their players to be hoisting the sacred chalice next June.

One method is free agency, another is the draft, and another is by making trades with their fellow GMs.

We're tracking that third avenue here with an updated tracker listing all the deals made since the start of the offseason, and links to grades for the most high-profile swaps.

Note that deals are listed with the most recent ones on top, and this page will continue to be updated all summer.

June 29

Blackhawks get: F Corey Perry

Lightning get: 2024 seventh-round pick

Red Wings get: F Kailer Yamamoto, F Klim Kostin

Oilers get: Future considerations

Blackhawks get: F Josh Bailey, 2026 second-round pick

Islanders get: Future considerations

June 28

Penguins get: F Reilly Smith

Golden Knights get: 2024 third-round pick

Avalanche get: F Ross Colton

Lightning get: 2023 second-round pick

June 27

Devils get: F Tyler Toffoli

Flames get: F Yegor Sharangovich, 2023 third-round pick

Sharks get: G MacKenzie Blackwood

Devils get: 2023 sixth-round pick

Ducks get: F Andrew Agozzino

Sharks get: D Andrej Sustr

Kings get: F Pierre-Luc Dubois

Jets get: F Alex Iafallo, F Rasmus Kupari, F Gabriel Vilardi, 2024 second-round pick

Canadiens get: F Alex Newhook

Avalanche get: 2023 first-round pick, 2023 second-round pick, F Gianni Fairbrother

Blues get: F Kevin Hayes

Flyers get: 2024 sixth-round pick

June 26

Blackhawks get: F Taylor Hall, F Nick Foligno

Bruins get: D Ian Mitchell, D Alec Regula

June 24

Coyotes get: D Sean Durzi

Kings get: 2024 second-round pick

Avalanche get: F Ryan Johansen

Predators get: F Alex Galchenyuk

June 15

Avalanche get: F Fredrik Olofsson

Stars get: Future considerations

June 9

Blue Jackets get: D Damon Severson

Devils get: 2023 third-round pick

June 6

Blue Jackets get: D Ivan Provorov

Flyers get: D Helge Grans, G Cal Petersen, D Sean Walker, 2023 first-round pick, 2024 second-round pick, conditional 2024 second-round pick

Kings get: D Kevin Connauton, F Hayden Hodgson

