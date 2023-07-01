The Colorado Avalanche are stocking up on forward talent, signing Miles Wood and Jonathan Drouin during Day 1 of free agency on Saturday.

Wood inked a six-year deal with the Avalanche worth $2.5 million per season. Drouin will join Colorado on a one-year pact with a value of $825,000.

Colorado also announced a two-year extension for defenseman Bowen Byram. He was the Avalanche's first-round draft pick (fourth overall) in 2019 and has produced 15 goals and 43 points in 91 NHL games to date. The 22-year-old was limited to just 43 games last year as he dealt with injury issues.

The Avalanche know Byram and the team's other young core pieces will be an important part of the club rebounding back into Stanley Cup champion form. That's why surrounding them with veterans like Wood and Drouin was a likely priority.

A 2013 fourth-round pick of the New Jersey Devils, Wood, 27, had 13 goals and 27 points last season, and managed to dress for 76 games. In 2021-22, injuries limited him to just three games, but he played in parts of eight seasons with the Devils, posting 78 goals and 148 points.

New Jersey gave Wood permission to speak with other clubs ahead of free agency.

Among the speedier forwards on the market this summer, Wood has the quickness, tenacity and goal-scoring skill to make an impact next season on a second or third line. Injuries have often interrupted his efficiency, but when healthy, Wood can be a difference-maker up front.