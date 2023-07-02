The Florida Panthers signed unrestricted free agent forward Evan Rodrigues to a four-year contract Sunday.

Financial terms were not disclosed for Rodrigues, who played last season with the Colorado Avalanche on a one-year, $2 million deal.

"Rodrigues brings skill and the ability to compete in three zones of the ice," Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. "A culture fit and someone who adds versatility to our lineup, we can't wait to welcome Evan to the Panthers."

Rodrigues, 29, recorded 39 points (16 goals, 23 assists) in 69 games last season.

He has been fortunate to be on two high-octane offensive clubs the past two seasons, having scored 19 goals with 43 points in 2021-22 with the Penguins, but he often found himself on the third line with Pittsburgh. In Colorado, though he was shuffled on several lines, he averaged 17:51 of ice time.

Where Rodrigues can truly help a team is on the power play, where his skating ability and nose for the net shines through. He has 13 power-play goals in the past two seasons, including six with the Avalanche.

Rodrigues has 168 points (69 goals, 99 assists) in 385 career games with the Buffalo Sabres, Penguins and Avalanche. He joined the Sabres in 2015 after going undrafted following four seasons of college hockey with Boston University.

Reuters contributed to this report.