The Detroit Red Wings signed forward Christian Fischer to a one-year contract worth $1.1 million Sunday.

Fischer, 26, was set to become a restricted free agent Saturday but was not tendered a qualifying offer by the Arizona Coyotes, with whom he had played his entire NHL career.

The Chicago native recorded 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) in 80 games last season with Arizona.

Fischer has 111 points (56 goals, 55 assists) in 398 career games since being selected by the Coyotes with the 32nd overall pick of the 2015 NHL draft.