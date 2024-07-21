Open Extended Reactions

The Vancouver Canucks agreed to terms with forward Daniel Sprong on a one-year contract Saturday, the team announced.

Sprong, perhaps getting used to that type of contract length, took a one-year, prove-it deal from the Detroit Red Wings last summer and authored a strong season for a team that did not qualify for the postseason. He finished with 18 goals and 43 points, averaging 12:00 time on the ice across 76 games.

He entered into free agency this month having scored a combined 39 goals the past two seasons, a total that stood out to the Canucks.

"Bringing in another solid winger will be a boost for our club this season," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said. "Daniel has matured a lot as a player and has shown he can contribute offensively when called upon. His addition up front will give us better depth and should help with more balanced scoring throughout our forward group."

At just 27 years old, Sprong will join the sixth club of his NHL career. And though he figured to attract interest from teams needing depth forwards, it did take him three weeks to find a new home.

Sprong was originally selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.