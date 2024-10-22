        <
          Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk set to return after 'little procedure'

          • Field Level Media
          Oct 22, 2024, 04:15 PM

          Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk will end a five-game absence on Tuesday when he takes the ice against the Minnesota Wild in Sunrise, Florida.

          Tkachuk reportedly was sidelined because of an illness; however, he told reporters Tuesday after the morning skate that that was not the case.

          "I am feeling very good," he said. "I was never really sick, just had to have a little procedure done. I have been good since then, and just had to take a few days to make sure everything was all settled. Ready to get back into the lineup and help."

          Florida fared well in his absence, going 3-1-1.

          Tkachuk, 26, has notched two assists in two games this season.

          A Stanley Cup champion last season, Tkachuk has 581 points (218 goals, 363 assists) in 592 games with the Calgary Flames (2016-22) and Panthers.