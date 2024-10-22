Open Extended Reactions

Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk will end a five-game absence on Tuesday when he takes the ice against the Minnesota Wild in Sunrise, Florida.

Tkachuk reportedly was sidelined because of an illness; however, he told reporters Tuesday after the morning skate that that was not the case.

"I am feeling very good," he said. "I was never really sick, just had to have a little procedure done. I have been good since then, and just had to take a few days to make sure everything was all settled. Ready to get back into the lineup and help."

Florida fared well in his absence, going 3-1-1.

Tkachuk, 26, has notched two assists in two games this season.

A Stanley Cup champion last season, Tkachuk has 581 points (218 goals, 363 assists) in 592 games with the Calgary Flames (2016-22) and Panthers.