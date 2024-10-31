Open Extended Reactions

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury, coach Rod Brind'Amour announced Thursday.

Brind'Amour said Andersen "came up a little gimpy" after Carolina's 4-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. Andersen made 18 saves to improve to 3-1-0 with a 1.48 goals-against average and .941 save percentage in four games (all starts) this season.

"That's a little more time than I was hoping, but hopefully we'll get an update every week," Brind'Amour said Thursday.

The Canes called up Spencer Martin from the AHL's Chicago Wolves to back up fellow goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov for Monday's 4-3 overtime win against the Vancouver Canucks.

Kochetkov, 25, is expected to handle the bulk of the work with Andersen sidelined.

"That's how it's going to shake out obviously, unfortunately," Brind'Amour said. "I think he really wants that, so we'll see how it all works out. But he's more than likely going to get a good run at it."

Andersen, 35, is 298-128-52 in 499 career games (485 starts) with the Anaheim Ducks (2013-16), Toronto Maple Leafs (2016-21) and Hurricanes. He is a two-time winner of the William M. Jennings Trophy.