BUFFALO, N.Y. -- New York Islanders defenseman Mike Reilly was helped off the ice midway through Friday night's game against the Buffalo Sabres.

Reilly took a big hit from Sabres forward Jordan Greenway and appeared to hit his head on the ice. Greenway was initially given a five-minute penalty, but it was rescinded following video review.

Reilly was on the ice for several minutes before he was helped to the locker room by his teammates.

The Islanders beat the Sabres 4-3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.