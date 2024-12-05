Open Extended Reactions

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Sabres coach Lindy Ruff ruled out defenseman Rasmus Dahlin against the Jets on Thursday night because of back spasms.

Ruff did not provide a timeline of how long Dahlin might be sidelined. He said he hopes it's short term, "but you never know."

Dahlin left early in the third period and did not return in a 5-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday in which the Sabres squandered a 4-0 lead and allowed four goals in the third period.

The injury, Ruff said, is related to the one Dahlin sustained the first day of training camp and forced him to miss a majority of the preseason. Dennis Gilbert is expected to be in the lineup in Dahlin's place. The Sabres also recalled defenseman Ryan Johnson from AHL Rochester on Thursday.

Dahlin, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft, leads Buffalo defensemen and ranks third on the team with 19 points (6 goals, 13 assists). On Wednesday, Dahlin was named on Sweden's roster for the NHL's upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

Injured Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson and forward Jordan Greenway rejoined the team for practice Thursday. Samuelsson has been out of action since he sustained a lower-body injury Nov. 11 against the Montreal Canadiens. Greenway has been out with a midbody injury he sustained Nov. 14 against the St. Louis Blues.