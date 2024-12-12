Open Extended Reactions

Aiming to avoid a franchise-record ninth straight loss, the Nashville Predators won't have the services of captain and No. 1 defenseman Roman Josi on Thursday against the host Dallas Stars.

Josi, 34, was injured in the first period in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the visiting Calgary Flames. The three-time All-Star and the 2019-20 Norris Trophy winner is listed as day-to-day.

Josi has a team-leading 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) in 29 games this season. He has 709 points (188 goals, 521 assists) in 938 games since Nashville selected him in the second round of the 2008 NHL draft.

Predators star forward Ryan O'Reilly and defenseman Jeremy Lauzon will return to the lineup on Thursday after missing time with lower-body injuries.

O'Reilly, 33, who missed the past three games, has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 26 games this season.

Lauzon, 27, who has been out for seven games, has one assist in 22 games this season.

The Predators called up defenseman Kevin Gravel from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League. In 20 AHL games this season, Gravel, 32, has five points (one goal, four assists).