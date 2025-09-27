Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- Kraken forward Kaapo Kakko broke his hand in a preseason game and will be out for approximately six weeks, the team announced Saturday.

Kakko, 24, was injured Wednesday against the Edmonton Oilers. Oilers defenseman prospect Beau Akey slashed Kakko, who promptly left the game and did not return.

He will most likely miss Seattle's season opener Oct. 9 against the Anaheim Ducks as well as the first few weeks of games.

Kakko, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NHL draft, signed a three-year contract with the Kraken in July for an average annual salary of $4.525 million.

The Turku, Finland, product was acquired from the New York Rangers in December 2024 and had a career-high 44 points with 14 goals and 30 assists in 79 games across his time with both the Rangers and Kraken last season. His 30 assists were also a career-best.