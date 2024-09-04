Open Extended Reactions

The NRL has rejected South Sydney's application to have star player Latrell Mitchell serve his white-powder suspension in the final game of the regular season.

AAP has been told the Rabbitohs were informed on Wednesday that Mitchell, sidelined with a foot injury since round 18, would instead serve his one-game ban in 2025.

The NRL is expected to confirm the decision ahead of Friday's final-round clash between South and the Sydney Roosters at Accor Stadium.

Souths submitted testimony from three doctors, who had cleared Mitchell as fit to return from his foot injury, while arguing he should serve his ban during their last game of the regular season.

Instead, the suspension will continue to hang over Mitchell, who also received a $20,000 fine from the NRL for being pictured with a white powder in a Dubbo hotel room last month.

Mitchell could apply to count the pre-season All Stars contest as his banned match, otherwise he will sit out round one as the Rabbitohs begin their recovery from a dismal 2024 season.

Mitchell is unlikely to be permitted to serve the ban during the post-season Pacific Championships after Australia coach Mal Meninga said last month his injury woes would preclude him from selection.

As part of sanctions finalised last Thursday, the NRL left it up to Souths doctors to determine when Mitchell would be fit to return from his foot injury and therefore serve his ban.

Rabbitohs interim coach Ben Hornby had initially flagged the injury would be season-ending, likely leaving any suspension to hold over until 2025.

But Hornby backtracked on the morning Mitchell's sanctions were finalised, claiming the fullback could actually be fit for the last round of the regular season.

Suggestions Mitchell could serve the ban while under an injury cloud had raised eyebrows.

"I don't think it's a loophole," NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo said on Wednesday morning.

"An off-field suspension should be served when the player is fit and available to play so he's actually missing a match, particularly if the suspension has occurred post-injury.

"So it's not a loophole. We'll look at it, work with the club and then make our decision."

Mitchell rode an exercise bike at Souths training on Tuesday and did not participate in the field session, but the club was confident he would be allowed to serve his ban this season.

With those hopes now dashed, Mitchell cannot be rushed into the team to face the Roosters without permission from the NRL, given he was not named in their extended squad on Tuesday.

In addition to the NRL's sanctions, Souths fined Mitchell $20,000 over the white-powder incident and will impose an additional $80,000 penalty if he reoffends.