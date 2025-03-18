Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NRL season is set to once again be challenging for tippers. There has been some key player movements during the offseason as clubs look to turn their fortunes around or maintain their dominance. Tipping eight winners each weekend is going to be near impossible, so each week we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.

The sure thing

Parramatta Eels vs. Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs, CommBank Stadium, Sunday March 23, 4:05pm (AEDT)

After last week's Roosters upset, I have to wonder whether there is any such thing as a "sure thing" in the NRL. This week the hapless Eels host the Bulldogs, after losing both of their first two games quite embarrassingly. The poor Eels are largely rudderless without injured halfback Mitchell Moses, but more concerning is their complete lack of application in defence.

The Bulldogs have been very impressive, in parts, during their solid victories over the Dragons and Titans, but have not really been tested. They have come out of the Titans win with a couple of key injuries with both Matt Burton and Viliame Kikau nursing medial ligament injuries for the near future. Cameron Ciraldo has named Bailey Hayward at five-eighth and moved Sitili Tupouniua into the starting pack. The ability of these players to slot into the team seamlessly, will go a long way towards determining the outcome of this match.

Regardless, it is hard to see the Eels winning, even though they will be fired up to face one of their fiercest rivals

Round 3 sure thing: Bulldogs

Stephen Crichton of the Bulldogs crosses for the first of his two tries against the Eels. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

The toss of the coin

Melbourne Storm vs. Penrith Panthers, AAMI park, Thursday March 20, 8pm (AEDT)

After the first two weeks, the formguide is tattered and torn, throwing up several games this week which really could go either way. Show me anyone confidently tipping the winner of Sea Eagles vs. Raiders, Dolphins vs. Tigers or Warriors vs. Roosters. But the clash that most stands out as a toss of the coin game is the grand final replay between the Storm and Panthers.

The Storm absolutely manhandled the Eels in Round 1 before having last week off for the bye. The Panthers, after beating the Sharks in Las Vegas, were expected to make short work of the struggling Roosters last week, but shocked the rugby league world by being out-enthused. Coach Ivan Cleary was ropeable, citing his players lack of application having apparently taken on board their unbeatable favourites tag.

The Storm will be fired up to take revenge for last year's decider, while the Panthers will be keen to put the memory of their loss to the Roosters well behind them. The coin has been tossed and has landed Storm face up.

Toss of the coin game winner: Storm

The roughie

New Zealand Warriors vs. Sydney Roosters, Go Media Stadium, Saturday March 21, 6pm (AEDT)

The Roosters shocked everyone last week with their upset victory over the Panthers and head over to New Zealand where the bookies expect them to lose to the Warriors. Last week the Warriors turned their form around as well, upsetting the Sea Eagles at home.

If we see last week's Warriors turn up for this game, then we should see them add another victory to their tally. However, as seasoned tippers will well know, the Warriors are like a box of chocolates, you never know what you are going to get. If they are not completely switched on, as the Panthers weren't last week, the Roosters have the weapons to take them down.

Round 3 roughie: Roosters

