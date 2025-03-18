Open Extended Reactions

Round 3 of the NRL season kicks off as the smoke still smolders on a disastrous second round of tipping. As predicted there were plenty of bounce-back performances last week, with some enormous upsets included. What does that tell us about the form lines of these teams moving forward?

If you thought last week was tough to tip, it doesn't get any better this week.

Good luck.

Thursday, March 20

AAMI Park, 8pm (AEDT)

Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. Grant Anderson 3. Jack Howarth 4. Nick Meaney 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Shawn Blore 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Trent Loiero Bench: 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Alec MacDonald 16. Tui Kamikamica 17. Lazarus Vaalepu Reserves: 18. Bronson Garlick 19. Joe Chan 20. Kane Bradley 21. Coby Williamson 22. Nelson Asofa-Solomona

- Enter your NRL Tipping Competition tips today with footytips.com.au

Panthers: 1. Daine Laurie 2. Casey McLean 3. Izack Tago 4. Paul Alamoti 5. Brian To'o 6. Jack Cole 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Brad Schneider 15. Isaiah Papali'i 16. Liam Henry 17. Luke Garner Reserves: 18. Blaize Talagi 19. Trent Toelau 20. Matt Eisenhuth 21. Luke Sommerton 22. Thomas Jenkins

Officials

Referee: Adam Gee Touchies: David Munro, Phil Henderson Bunker: Chris Butler

Prediction: The Storm players, whilst relaxing on their bye weekend, no doubt tuned in to the Panthers' clash with the Roosters to see what they face this week. They would have been as shocked as the rest of us to see the Roosters score a total of seven tries against the usually impenetrable defence. Storm coach Craig Bellamy will be running through that video to see if he can exploit the same weaknesses that the Roosters were able to turn into an unlikely victory. The Panthers will not be keen to lose back-to-back games and will put up a hell of a fight, but it is hard to tip against the Storm in this one.

Tip: Storm by 6

PointsBet odds: Storm $1.37 (-8.5 $1.90) Panthers $3.10 (+8.5 $1.90)

Nelson Asofa-Solomona has been named in the reserves. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Friday, March 21

Go Media Stadium, Auckland, 6pm (AEDT)

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Taine Tuaupiki 3. Ali Leiataua 4. Adam Pompey 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Luke Metcalf 8. James Fisher-Harris 9. Wayde Egan 10. Mitchell Barnett 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Marata Niukore 13. Erin Clark Bench: 14. Dylan Walker 15. Jackson Ford 16. Demitric Vaimauga 17. Leka Halasima Reserves: 18. Jacob Laban 20. Te Maire Martin 21. Freddy Lussick 22. Bunty Afoa 23. Rocco Berry

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Mark Nawaqanitawase 4. Robert Toia 5. Dominic Young 6. Sandon Smith 7. Chad Townsend 8. Spencer Leniu 9. Connor Watson 10. Naufahu Whyte 11. Angus Crichton 12. Siua Wong 13. Victor Radley Bench: 14. Zach Dockar-Clay 15. Salesi Foketi 16. Blake Steep 17. Lindsay Collins Reserves: 18. Hugo Savala 19. Taylor Losalu 20. Billy Smith 21. Makahesi Makatoa 22. Ethan Roberts

Officials

Referee: Ashley Klein Touchies: Drew Oultram Bunker: Liam Kennedy

Prediction: After their first-round efforts it would have been easy to write these two teams off for the season, but both threw the form guide out the window in major upsets. The Warriors looked back to their very best at home to completely rattle the Sea Eagles, while the Roosters matched the Panthers try-for-try until grabbing a second-half advantage that they managed to hold onto. The Warriors should win this at home, but their ability to string together back-to-back performances continues to worry me. Still the Roosters put a lot of energy into beating the Panthers.

Tip: Warriors by 10

PointsBet odds: Warriors $1.80 (-1.5 $1.90) Roosters $2 (+1.5 $1.90)

Suncorp Stadium, 8pm (AEDT)

Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Selwyn Cobbo 3. Deine Mariner 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Jesse Arthars 6. Ben Hunt 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Patrick Carrigan 9. Cory Paix 10. Payne Haas 11. Jack Gosiewski 12. Jordan Riki 13. Kobe Hetherington Bench: 14. Billy Walters 15. Corey Jensen 16. Xavier Willison 17. Brendan Piakura Reserves: 18. Tyson Smoothy 19. Kotoni Staggs 20. Martin Taupau 21. Jaiyden Hunt 22. Jock Madden

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Robert Derby 3. Jaxon Purdue 4. Viliami Vailea 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Tom Dearden 7. Jake Clifford 8. Jordan McLean 9. Reece Robson 10. Jason Taumalolo 11. John Bateman 12. Kai O'Donnell 13. Reuben Cotter Bench: 14. Sam McIntyre 15. Jeremiah Nanai 16. Griffin Neame 17. Coen Hess Reserves: 18. Harrison Edwards 19. Thomas Duffy 20. Thomas Mikaele 21. Karl Lawton 22. Jaxson Paulo

Officials

Referee: Todd Smith Touchies: Chris Sutton, Belinda Sharpe Bunker: Matt Noyen

Prediction: The Broncos would have been disappointed in being out-enthused by the Raiders last weekend, while the Cowboys continued their ordinary form with a loss to the Sharks. This should be the perfect opportunity for Brisbane to put last week's effort behind them and re-establish themselves as a true premiership threat. I'm not sure what the answer is for the Cowboys; they certainly need to make some tackles at Suncorp to avoid a blow-out score.

Tip: Broncos by 22

PointsBet odds: Broncos $1.15 (-17.5 $1.90) Cowboys $5.50 (+17.5 $1.90)

Get the best news, analysis, and opinion straight to your phone! Join ESPN on WhatsApp. MORE

Saturday, March 22

PointsBet Stadium, 3pm (AEDT)

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Samuel Stonestreet 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Kayal Iro 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Oregon Kaufusi 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes Bench: 14. Daniel Atkinson 15. Siosifa Talakai 16. Braden Hamlin-Uele 17. Tuku Hau Tapuha Reserves: 18. Billy Burns 19. Mawene Hiroti 20. Hohepa Puru 21. Niwhai Puru 22. Jayden Berrell

Rabbitohs: 1. Jye Gray 2. Isaiah Tass 3. Jack Wighton 4. Campbell Graham 5. Fletcher Myers 6. Cody Walker 7. Jamie Humphreys 8. Sean Keppie 9. Peter Mamouzelos 10. Davvy Moale 11. Keaon Koloamatangi 12. Jai Arrow 13. Tallis Duncan Bench: 14. Jayden Sullivan 15. Siliva Havili 16. Liam Le Blanc 17. Tevita Tatola Reserves: 18. Mikaele Ravalawa 19. Lewis Dodd 20. Jacob Host 21. Thomas Fletcher 22. Salesi Ataata

Officials

Referee: Gerard Sutton Touchies: Jon Stone Bunker: Chris Butler

Prediction: The Sharks notched their first win of the season last week against the Cowboys, but still looked to be short of their best form. The Rabbitohs have quickly shifted into the Wayne Bennett methodology and are unbeaten so far. The Sharks at home should win this, but the Rabbitohs have been playing a solid game in attack while bustling their opponents in defence. I am going with the Sharks, but not with any confidence.

Tip: Sharks by 6

PointsBet odds: Sharks $1.15 (-18.5 $1.90) Rabbitohs $5.50 (+17.5 $1.90)

Moreton Daily Stadium, 5:30pm (AEDT)

Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jake Averillo 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Junior Tupou 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Daniel Saifiti 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Felise Kaufusi 11. Oryn Keeley 12. Max Plath 13. Tom Gilbert Bench: 14. Kurt Donoghoe 15. Josh Kerr 16. Mark Nicholls 17. Ray Stone Reserves: 18. Sean O'Sullivan 19. Max Feagai 20. Kenny Bromwich 21. Jack Bostock 22. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki

Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Adam Doueihi 4. Starford To'a 5. Jeral Skelton 6. Lachlan Galvin 7. Jarome Luai 8. Terrell May 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Fonua Pole 11. Samuela Fainu 12. Alex Seyfarth 13. Alex Twal Bench: 14. Tallyn Da Silva 15. Royce Hunt 16. Jack Bird 17. Sione Fainu Reserves: 18. Latu Fainu 19. Heath Mason 20. Charlie Staines 21. Tony Sukkar 22. Solomona Faataape

Officials

Referee: Peter Gough Touchies: Bunker: Grant Atkins

Prediction: The Dolphins have been very disappointing so far this season, while the Tigers are rolling along nicely, improving again on the weekend to run all over the Eels. This is the Dolphins' first game of the year in Redcliffe and following the cyclone they will be keen to lift the spirits of their fans who will pack the joint. I just think the Tigers are going a little better at the moment.

Tip: Tigers by 8

PointsBet odds: Dolphins $1.80 (-1.5 $1.90) Tigers $2 (+1.5 $1.90)

Cbus Super Stadium, 7:35pm (AEDT)

Titans: 1. Keano Kini 2. Tony Francis 3. Brian Kelly 4. Phillip Sami 5. Jojo Fifita 6. AJ Brimson 7. Jayden Campbell 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Sam Verrills 10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 11. Klese Haas 12. Beau Fermor 13. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Bench: 14. Chris Randall 15. David Fifita 16. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui 17. Brock Gray Reserves: 18. Jaylan De Groot 19. Arama Hau 20. Jacob Alick-Wiencke 21. Tom Weaver 22. Ken Maumalo

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. James Schiller 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Fletcher Sharpe 7. Jack Cogger 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Brodie Jones 11. Dylan Lucas 12. Tyson Frizell 13. Adam Elliott Bench: 14. Jayden Brailey 15. Jack Hetherington 16. Thomas Cant 17. Mathew Croker Reserves: 18. Kyle McCarthy 19. Jermaine McEwen 20. Will Pryce 21. Matthew Arthur 22. Tyrone Thompson

Officials

Referee: Liam Kennedy Touchies: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski Bunker: Matt Noyen

Prediction: The Titans played their first game of the season last week against the Bulldogs and would have been very disappointed with just how rusty they were. The Knights have started their season with back-to-back wins, most recently taking care of the Dolphins in Newcastle. The Titans will need a massive reversal in form if they are to upset the Knights in this one, particularly the way Kalyn Ponga is playing.

Tip: Knights by 14

PointsBet odds: Titans $2.05 (+1.5 $1.90) Knights $1.77 (-1.5 $1.90)

Eels forward Shaun Lane runs the ball against the Bulldogs. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Sunday, March 23

CommBank Stadium, 4:05pm (AEDT)

Eels: 1. Isaiah Iongi 2. Sean Russell 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Zac Lomax 5. Jordan Samrani 6. Dylan Brown 7. Dean Hawkins 8. Joe Ofahengaue 9. Brendan Hands 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Jack Williams 13. J'maine Hopgood Bench: 14. Ryley Smith 15. Matt Doorey 16. Kitione Kautoga 17. Sam Tuivaiti Reserves: 18. Ryan Matterson 19. Joash Papali'i 20. Dan Keir 21. Josh Addo-Carr 22. Joey Lussick

Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Blake Wilson 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Bailey Hayward 7. Toby Sexton 8. Max King 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Josh Curran 11. Sitili Tupouniua 12. Jacob Preston 13. Jaeman Salmon Bench: 14. Kurt Mann 15. Harry Hayes 16. Daniel Suluka-Fifita 17. Kurtis Morrin Reserves: 19. Joseph O'Neill 20. Jack Todd 21. Blake Taaffe 22. Luke Smith 23. Jonathan Sua

Officials

Referee: Wyatt Raymond Touchies: Phil Henderson Bunker: Gerard Sutton

Prediction: The Eels lost their second game of the season, this time allowing the Tigers to run in plenty of tries. The Bulldogs were too good for the Titans, but did have their defensive lapses. The Eels will definitely lift for this traditional rivalry and the Bulldogs have not been the solid wall of defence they would like in their first two victories, but it would be a brave person to tip the Eels for this one.

Tip: Bulldogs by 16

PointsBet odds: Eels $2.90 (+10.5 $1.90) Bulldogs $1.42 (-10.5 $1.90)

4 Pines Park Stadium, 6:15pm (AEST)

Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jason Saab 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Reuben Garrick 5. Lehi Hopoate 6. Luke Brooks 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Jazz Tevaga 10. Siosiua Taukeiaho 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jake Trbojevic Bench: 14. Jake Simpkin 15. Corey Waddell 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Josh Aloiai Reserves: 18. Tommy Talau 19. Clayton Faulalo 20. Jakob Arthur 21. Nathan Brown 22. Raymond Tuiamalo Vaega

Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Savelio Tamale 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Sebastian Kris 5. Xavier Savage 6. Ethan Strange 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Josh Papali'i 9. Tom Starling 10. Corey Horsburgh 11. Hudson Young 12. Matt Nicholson 13. Morgan Smithies Bench: 14. Owen Pattie 15. Simi Sasagi 16. Trey Mooney 17. Ata Mariota Reserves: 18. Danny Levi 19. Albert Hopoate 20. Pasami Saulo 21. Jed Stuart 22. Ethan Sanders

Officials

Referee: Grant Atkins Touchies: David Munro, Matt Noyen Bunker: Ashley Klein

Prediction: The Sea Eagles were absolutely smoked by the Warriors last week, with Tom Trbojevic and Daly Cherry-Evans both picking up injuries. The Raiders continued to defy the odds, upsetting the Broncos at home, rattling their opponents with swarming defence and a hard-running power game. This call goes down to whether Trbo is really fully fit, if not the Raiders could make it three from three.

Tip: Sea Eagles by 4

PointsBet odds: Sea Eagles $1.55 (-5.5 $1.90) Raiders $2.45 (+5.5 $1.90)

BYE: Dragons

All odds correct at time of publication. Check pointsbet.com.au for the latest.