State of Origin teams tracker: Walsh out, Ponga in?

You might think it's way too early to think about State of Origin, in the wake of the Blues' back-ended 2-1 series victory last July.

"Please," you might say.

"It's only March."

Or you might be one of those football lovers who resides in the school of thinking that next year's Origin begins the day after last year's ends and not in mid-late May.

Wherever you sit, it won't be long before the code's showpiece tournament dominates the rugby league ether and overshadows issues of comparatively moderate importance like the NRL title race. Heck, it shines even brighter than the intoxicating lights of the Las Vegas strip.

After two rounds of NRL footy, both sets of Origin selectors have some work to do. Pressure exists to pick on genuine form and combinations while leaping into some future and trusting some past. It's complicated.

So let's get in early with two highly speculative team sheets; packed with brutal cuts, hopeful additions and based almost entirely on two early season fixtures. Read on as we go through the players who we feel will give our respective states the best chance of victory.

Who knows, we might even give the selectors some ideas.

NEW SOUTH WALES BLUES

Matt Bungard

Fullback: Dylan Edwards (Panthers)

There's no going back from the biggest change in recent Blues' history - barring injuries, the Penrith fullback has got that position at Origin level as well. With the purpose of this to keep a rolling team going based on 2025 performances, Edwards is currently sidelined with a groin injury that flared up last week - coincidentally as James Tedesco had his best game in a couple of years on the other side of the field. Begrudgingly, Tedesco would return to the fold if Edwards was unavailable.

Wing: Brian To'o (Panthers)

An uncharacteristic three errors in his first game of the season in that massive upset loss to the Roosters aside, To'o is easily the best winger in game at the moment and will be a walk-up start for NSW.

Centre: Stephen Crichton (Bulldogs)

The Bulldogs skipper is the best big-game player in the business and so far through two weeks, there's no reason why he wouldn't keep his NSW spot this year.

Stephen Crichton of the Blues rans downfield after an intercept. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Centre: Bradman Best (Knights)

Perhaps the most interesting selection; Latrell Mitchell may be available by the time the actual team is picked but hasn't played this year, and Tom Trbojevic was taken off with a hamstring issue of his own last Friday. Best was one of the Blues' star players in the 2024 decider and after a rough first week against the Tigers, was excellent against the Dolphins as the Knights moved to 2-0.

Wing: Zac Lomax (Eels)

One of the biggest names to switch teams this year hasn't exactly had a happy start to life in blue and gold, and the debate about playing either centre or wing at club level continues to rage on. For now, he keeps his spot on the wing, but there's plenty of NSW talent across the backline positions waiting to strike.

Five-eighth: Jarome Luai (Tigers)

And speaking of big names to switch teams in 2025, Luai was excellent in last year's decider and should keep his place alongside his old Panthers halves partner. Cody Walker is playing some good footy for Souths but, barring injuries, Luai and Cleary should be the starting halves.

Halfback: Nathan Cleary (Panthers)

I think it would be best for both parties if Nicho Hynes was left out of the Origin chat for a little while, and with Mitchell Moses still battling injuries, the stage is set for the game's best player to come back into the NSW side.

Prop: Payne Haas (Broncos)

What is there to say? Even in Brisbane's shock loss to the Raiders, Haas was immense and is, in most people's opinions, either the best prop in the world or at the absolute worst, second or third. Pencil him in for years to come.

Hooker: Api Koroisau (Tigers)

The Cowboys have really struggled to start the year and Koroisau's successful return to first grade last week puts him in the lead among number nines. There are some questions about his defence but there's no better hooker in terms of creating chances out of nothing.

Apisai Koroisau of the Blues is tackled by Patrick Carrigan of the Maroons. Paul Kane/Getty Images

Prop: Lindsay Smith (Panthers)

The 2024 Kangaroos bolter has really stepped it up so far this year, doing his best to fill the James Fisher-Harris sized hole in the Penrith pack with more minutes, more runs and a mountain of defensive work.

Second row: Angus Crichton (Roosters)

The most settled area of the field for New South Wales. Both starting back rowers from last year were great in the series itself, the rest of the 2024 season, and in Crichton's case was superb in that shock upset over Martin's Panthers last week.

Second row: Liam Martin (Panthers)

They may have lost that game but Martin still had a few big shots, and is coming off a great game in Las Vegas and before that, a Clive Churchill Medal. It's a shame for players like Keaon Koloamatangi and Haumole Olakau'atu that Crichton and Martin have such a firm grasp on these spots at the moment, but it speaks to the depth at the position the Blues have.

Lock: Isaah Yeo (Panthers)

The easiest selection in the team, especially after Cameron Murray's brutal achilles injury just before the season started. Should be the captain as well.

Isaah Yeo of the Blues charges forward. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Interchange: Connor Watson (Roosters)

I wanted to get a bit weird with it and give the nod to the outstanding Tom Starling, who was the best player in the Las Vegas weekend and backed that up with another very good game against the Broncos, but Watson is coming off arguably the best game of his career.

Interchange: Terrell May (Tigers)

This would likely be a role for Spencer Leniu, but as he's not yet played a game this season, it didn't feel right. His former teammate May has hit the ground running at his new club and his running and offloading would be invaluable for the Blues.

Interchange: Haumole Olakau'atu (Sea Eagles)

They do need some edge cover on the bench just in case, and Olakau'atu has shown that he can be effective in the middle as well, if need be.

Interchange: Mitchell Barnett (Warriors)

It's going to be a running battle for the last couple of middle forward spots, but Barnett got his debut last year and didn't look out of place, before following that up with a Kangaroos jersey at the end of the season.

QUEENSLAND MAROONS

Joel Spreadborough

Fullback: Kalyn Ponga (Knights)

Yes he has the beating black and white heart of a Kiwi, but Kalyn is shaping up to produce some of his best in the red and blue of Newcastle this year. He has added so much control to the guile and grace, and ON CURRENT FORM is a no brainer to start in Maroon. Was underused in a 'wedged in' selection for last year's decider, and was the least effective he's been in the arena as a result. Has to start, while Reece Walsh cools his heels on an indifferent start to the year. More on that later.

Wing: Selwyn Cobbo (Broncos)

Defying many expectations for the up and down Broncos with two accomplished displays. No reason to leave out at this point. Particularly pleasing for Billy Slater will be his work under the high ball and defensive effort; delivered via a far sleeker frame than last year. An unlucky Murray Taulagi remains out of the inner circle for the time being, and an injured Alofa Kahn Pereira bides his time.

Selwyn Cobbo of the Maroons scores a try during game one of the 2023 State of Origin series. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Centre: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Dolphins)

The Dolphins have been ordinary and seem to have lost a bit of that 'no quarter given' resilience shown in the last couple of years. Despite the misfiring start for new coach Kristian Woolf, 'Hammer' remains pure class, popping up in support and stretching defences every time he goes near a kick return. You can't coach what he's got, and it goes nuclear at Origin time.

Centre: Dane Gagai (Knights)

The veteran pips Val Holmes in the 'battle of the veteran centres fighting for their Origin careers. He's been savage in a supreme start to the season for the Knights and looks more than capable of retaining his previously reclaimed jersey: Who is next is probably the question worth pondering for selectors? Gehamat Shibasaki was ALMOST a shock bolter after proving his way into the Broncos starting side for last year's Origin winning coach. The journeyman has a hard edge and might yet go on surprising everyone as the series draws nearer.

Wing: Xavier Coates (Storm)

One of the game's finest air men and dependable (alt. electrifying) finishers, who has added grit to his repertoire in a big way. The X-man is getting tougher and more solid every game he plays under Craig Bellamy, and shows no signs of such improvements diminishing his rock star wing play. Fitness will be his biggest hurdle, with untimely injuries playing a bit of a supporting role in his Origin career.

Five-eighth: Cameron Munster (storm)

It will be a welcome back to the fold for arguably the Maroons' most important player, in a cruel blow to Tom Dearden (more on that shortly).

Maroons star Cameron Munster runs the ball. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Halfback: Daly Cherry-Evans (Sea Eagles)

Manly might have a fight on their hands in a bid to add another year to the 36-year-old skipper's deal. It was not his finest outing in a crumbling defeat to the Warriors, but was slicker than ever in round one. DCE remains the best option to lead and guide the Maroons at this stage, and despite this being about present form, he kinda deserves another crack.

Prop: Josh Papali'i (Raiders)

An almost obnoxiously outrageous call based on two smash and barge specials from the big fella to start 2025. The 32-year-old leads a rejuvenated Raiders with trademark mongrel and spirit. Papali'i listed the toll of rep footy on the body when opting out after a decade of state and international duty in 2023. He's had a bit of time away now, and the Maroons need more steel in the middle to wrestle back the ruck. Stranger phone calls have been made.

Hooker: Harry Grant (Storm)

Obviously.

Prop: Pat Carrigan (Broncos)

Incumbency is not in question for the tyro, who continues to work his posterior off (business as usual) as the Broncos find their feet under Maguire.

Second row: Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Titans)

A welcome return amid the carnage of the Titans unflattering and belated start to 2025. Regardless of the Coast's fortunes and fitness pending he starts Origin and moves to backrow on account of my way too early call on a glorious Papali'i comeback. Tino has to be there- right in the guts- when it all goes down.

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui in action for the Maroons. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Second row: Tom Gilbert (Dolphins)

The heartbreak tale of 2024 will be a distant memory by the time May rolls around. Has been typically tough in his two game return and is highly suited to this Origin furnace.

Lock: Reuben Cotter (Cowboys)

The Cowboys are a long way off, but incumbency definitely counts for something here. He plays if he's fit, and his annual transformation into a Blue-slaying Maroon demon will once again take place under the bright lights of Suncorp Stadium on May 28.

Interchange: Ben Hunt (Broncos)

Declared his intent to soldier on in the preseason, and despite his age, remains ahead of other candidates for utility and game turning prowess.

Interchange: Corey Jensen (Broncos)

A debut for the unassuming Broncos tyro with shades of premiership winning Brisbane props of yesteryear. Jensen has a bit of Mark Hohn, Harvey Howard, even a dash of Shane Webcke on his day. A worthy debutant to rotate with the spectacularly recalled Papali'i, at the expense of Mo Fotueika AND Lindsay Collins.

Interchange: Corey Horsbrough (Raiders)

They don't need to carry the disciplinary risk of Felise Kaufusi this year, but on early evidence this human volcano from the Raiders might be worth it. Throw him another cap and enjoy some of the passion that's clearly helping lift the belief of his Canberra teammates.

Interchange: Kobe Hetherington (Broncos)

'Made for Origin,' is possibly the most used cliche in Origin. And this warrants it. Runs hard, takes a protective role for DCE, stifles a side of the field for the Blues by putting doubt into the mind into all who carry the ball in his vicinity. A worthy bolter who should play at least 10 Origins.

18th Man: Jayd'n Su'a (Dragons)

The five-game Maroon misses the 17 on account of some costly defensive lapses last year. Yet has been powerful on the edge early for the Dragons and adds a Jeremiah Nanai style threat with ball in hand. Plus, the actual Jeremiah Nanai is more out of sorts and thus receives a brutal chop from the way too early axe.

Near misses, possibles

Reece Walsh - Rocks, diamonds, and everything in between. Brilliant but not in great touch to start 2025. Having said that, has an enormous fan in Billy Slater.

Tom Dearden - A Kangaroo incumbent, wearing the number of the King himself, axed! A victim of form and Munster's status in the arena, and not as effective in No.14 as fellow North Queensland prodigy Hunt.

Mo Fotueika & Lindsay Collins - the Maroons lost the middle after last year's dominant opener. Both of these warriors were below their destructive best. Heads just might roll.