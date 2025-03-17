NRL Snakes and Ladders: Ricky's Raiders continue to impress

We have something new for the 2025 NRL season. With last season's final table acting as a starting order, each week we will move teams up, down or nowhere at all, depending on their performances on the weekend.

For example, this weekend it was pretty clear that the Roosters landed on a ladder with their miraculous victory over Penrith, while the Sea Eagles stepped off the top of their ladder and right onto a snake in New Zealand. The Storm retain top spot courtesy of a bye, while the Tigers condemned the Eels to the bottom of the pile as they took an exaggerated ladder with their win.

Some ladders will be exaggerated to take into account the number of teams snaking past on their way down. Confused? You should try putting it together!

The results won't match the 2025 NRL competition ladder, but will give an alternative indication of how well each team is traveling.

Last year's finishing order: 1. Storm, 2. Panthers, 3. Roosters, 4. Sharks, 5. Cowboys, 6. Bulldogs, 7. Sea Eagles, 8. Knight, 9. Raiders, 10. Dolphins, 11. Dragons, 12. Broncos, 13. Warriors, 14. Titans, 15. Eels, 16. Rabbitohs, 17. Tigers

1. Storm - bye - steady

2. Bulldogs - ladder up 2

The Bulldogs looked lethal at Belmore, scoring almost at will against the Titans right up until Matt Burton tweaked his medial ligament and left the field for the remainder of the game. Coach Cameron Ciraldo's plan was to move the league's best defensive centre to five-eighth and Jacob Preston to right centre. The move almost immediately resulted in two Titans tries down that side of field. From being comfortably in control at 22-0 the Bulldogs limped into the break ahead 22-12 and the momentum swinging Gold Coast's way. Sanity prevailed during the break with Bailey Hayward coming on to play five-eighth and Crichton back to the centres. The Dogs went on to record another victory complete with more loose second-half defence. Viliame Kikau also limped off with a medial and will be joining Burton for scans.

Marcelo Montoya celebrates a try for the Bulldogs. Photo by Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

3. Sharks - ladder up 2

Cronulla added some more frequent flyer points to their collection with a trip to Townsville after returning from Las Vegas. They still didn't look to be at their best, but found some form against an often soft Cowboys' defensive line. There is still plenty of improvement left in the Sharks, but they must be happy to be on the winners' list with this away victory in tough conditions.

4. Raiders - ladder up 2

The Raiders might not have the best team on paper, but Ricky Stuart has them playing with a lot of cohesion and spirit. They flew out of the blocks at home against the highly favoured Broncos, leading 12-0 before the brisbane struck back. They are playing fast-tempo, hard-running football through the middle, while swarming defensively, out-enthusing and rattling their opponents. It is an exhausting style of play but they have run two heavily favoured opponents into the ground so far this season to remain undefeated.

The Raiders swarm in defence to stop Brisbane's Payne Haas. Getty / ESPN

5. Roosters - ladder up 3

When you concede 50 points in your first game of the season, something is clearly not right with your commitment to defence. The last thing you need is the ultimate test, facing the Panthers rugby league machine in your second game. With the ball in hand the Roosters looked much better, but you rarely beat the Panther by matching them try-for-try -- you rarely get that opportunity. But the Roosters played with more commitment and more enthusiasm, rising to the challenge to record what could go down as the upset of the year. They probably deserved a bigger ladder, but couldn't squeeze in any higher.

6. Knights - ladder up 1

Newcastle looked sharper than they did in Round 1 against the Tigers, with Kalyn Ponga leading the charge and sending the fleet-footed backs on their way against the Dolphins. Fletcher Sharpe and Phoenix Crossland combined well around the ruck with the Queensland fullback able to constantly examine the visitors' defence. Most impressive however was the Knights' defence which was able to repel everything the Dolphins threw at them, allowing just the one try in each half.

7. Panthers - ladder down 5

The Panthers took advantage of a disorganised and brittle Roosters defence early, before showing an unusual fragility of their own, as the teams went try-for-try well into the second half. Still, there was little doubt in most minds that the premiers would find a way to finish on top. But the Panthers made way too many mistakes, were flat-footed at times, particularly in defence, and allowed the Roosters to run away with the points. Coach Ivan Cleary was furious with his team's lax attitude to the potential danger posed by the wounded Roosters. Dropping five places may seem drastic, but too many teams below them needed to take ladders this week.

Izack Tago of the Panthers tackles Angus Crichton of the Roosters Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

8. Sea Eagles - snake down 5

Manly started like they did in Round 1 against the Cowboys, causing the home team problems with their rapid fire, direct pay. After taking the early lead they cost themselves dearly with several errors, playing the Warriors into form. The Warriors enjoyed all the territory and possession to lead 18-4 at the break. When they had their share of ball in the second half they troubled the Warriors, but their defence wasn't up to the task of stopping the Wahs. To add to the worrying display, Daly Cherry-Evans and Tom Trbojevic both left the field in the second half with injuries. After taking a four-step ladder in Round 1, Manly's good work has been undone over 80 minutes in Auckland

9. Warriors - ladder up 6

Were the bright lights of Vegas responsible for the Warriors' dismal performance against the Raiders in Round 1? Back on New Zealand soil, they turned the form guide on its head. Subjected to an early onslaught from the Sea Eagles, they conceded the first try of the match before flicking the focus switch. By the time both teams wandered off for oranges, the Warriors had taken advantage of several Manly errors to lead 18-4, enjoying 62% of possession in that first half. When they are switched on, the Wahs can batter any team, but will they be switched on again next week? No one knows, not even the Warriors.

10. Rabbitohs - ladder up 3

The Bunnies backed up their opening round upset victory with another solid performance against the Dragons. It is impressive that coach Wayne Bennett already has them playing his no-nonsense, dominate the middle, before sending it wide, style of football. They started with a fortunate penalty try against the Dragons before undertaking a torrid battle in the Wollongong heat. Jye Gray is electric from fullback and Campbell Graham is back to his best. The one-point win would have pleased Bennett to no end.

Peter Mamouzelos of the Rabbitohs celebrates scoring a try with team mates Brett Hemmings/Getty Images

11. Tigers - ladder up 5

With all the help in the world early from the ill-disciplined Eels, the Tigers still looked like headless chickens in attack. Coach Benji Marshall was famous for his off-the-cuff style of play, but Jarome Luai and the Tigers look as though they need some structure. In defence they did well to repel the Eels and it seemed to be a matter of which team would succumb first to the oppressive conditions. Errors were plentiful with the slippery ball, but the Tigers eventually found a way around the Eels. And they went back to the well several times to run away with a win that will lift their spirits and shoot them up a sizable ladder.

12. Broncos - snake down 4

The Broncos were knocked off their game early by the more enthusiastic Raiders. Ben Hunt again looked sharp at five-eighth, while the contribution of Reece Walsh from fullback was disappointing. In the second half they were torn apart by the Green Machine, looking weary against the relentless onslaught. Their impressive victory over the Roosters in Round 1 was a distant memory as they slowly boarded the plane back to Brisbane.

13. Dragons - snake down 2

Dragons coach Shane Flanagan was fuming after the effort he received from his players against the Rabbitohs. The Dragons have lost their first two games of the season and although they took this game to the wire and probably should have won, there were worrying signs across the park. Flanagan was particularly upset about their desire around the loose ball, suggesting that they were taking the easy options. Still, they did score five tries to four and if not for the errant boot of Valentine Holmes, kicking 2/5, they would have won this one.

14. Cowboys - snake down 4

The Cowboys had the perfect opportunity to impress their fans at home against the Sharks who had lost their first round game against the Panthers in Las Vegas. But once again the Cowboys were never really in the game. They weren't as disgraceful as they were against the Sea Eagles a week earlier, but they are really letting themselves down with their defensive effort. It has long been said that good defence is about attitude and the Cowboys' collective attitude really stinks at the moment.

15. Dolphins - snake down 3

The Dolphins looked like they were going to level the scores at 6-6 in the first half with a beautiful play up the middle of the field, but replays soon showed that Kodi Nikorima's scything dummy-half run was only possible because Dolphins prop Felise Kaufusi was standing offside and in the way of the markers. To compound the error, the Knights crossed out wide from the ensuing set of six tackles. That lazy piece of work was typical of the Dolphins' performance and led to the Knights scoring the next three tries. They really need to turn this sluggish start around or they are destined to miss the finals once again.

16. Titans - snake down 2

The Titans started like a team playing their first game of the season, plenty of dropped ball and sloppy defence. Jayden Campbell at halfback and Keano Kini at fullback had trouble with their hands, while the big forward pack went missing in the hot Belmore sun. They struggled to leave their own half or contain the hard running Bulldogs early and although they found some points as the game progressed, they were never really in it.

17. Eels - steady

On the rebound from a healthy beating at the hands of the Storm, the Eels were hoping for much improvement in front of their home fans. Unfortunately, they were disappointing once again, playing way too laterally and struggling to hang onto the ball. Neither team seemed interested in winning the battle up the middle, but as fatigue set in on this steamy afternoon, the Tigers won the contest out wide. The defensive effort from the Eels at times was embarrassing and it is hard to see where coach Jason Ryles goes from here with the Bulldogs up next.