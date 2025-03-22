Open Extended Reactions

Jason Ryles insists Josh Addo-Carr holds "no animosity" towards Canterbury as the Parramatta recruit prepares to make his club debut against the NRL side that sacked him for drug driving.

New Eels coach Ryles initially named Addo-Carr in his extended squad to face Canterbury on Sunday, but has since confirmed he will return from the four-game ban he incurred late last year.

Josh Addo-Carr of the Eels. Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Addo-Carr had his Bulldogs contract terminated in the fallout from his drug-driving saga, which cast a pall over the club's fairytale return to finals last year.

But Ryles dispelled any suggestions the clash at CommBank Stadium shaped as a grudge match for premiership-winner Addo-Carr, who played three seasons at the Bulldogs.

"He speaks very highly of the Dogs so there's no animosity at all there. He's just looking forward to playing footy again," Ryles said.

"He's had a really good week at training, he's had a really good prep leading in, he knew this would be his return game. He's basically pointed all his preparation to this."

Recent debutant Jordan Samrani appears the likeliest candidate to drop out of the backline to accommodate Addo-Carr's return, with Sean Russell another option.

Elsewhere, Canterbury prop Max King conceded it would take another full year of consistently aiming up for the Bulldogs' forwards to not be seen as easy targets for rivals.

Often maligned for their lack of size, the Bulldogs' pack made a genuine statement in last week's 16-point win over Gold Coast.

Against a team that features some of the NRL's biggest-name forwards, Canterbury steamrolled the Titans and scored multiple soft tries through the middle.

The Bulldogs have a chance to go 3-0 for the first time since 2012 against a struggling Parramatta, before a heavyweight clash with Cronulla next week.

But King said last year was proof to the Bulldogs that it would take more than one good week or month of aiming up for sides not to target Canterbury's pack.

"It always seems to be a talking point of us, where teams are going to attack and they go straight through the front door," King told AAP.

"There were games last year where I felt like we didn't do a good job through the front door as middles. I felt like we got dominated.

"You play 24 games a year, there's probably three or four games where we we did lose the battle as middles and the rest we held our own.

"I know the feeling of walking off the field after those games and it's not a good feeling."

The Bulldogs have lost Viliame Kikau from their pack for Sunday's game, with Sitili Tupouniua to instead start in the second row after a hot start to the season.

King and Josh Curran are also again listed to start against Parramatta, after combining for 170 metres in their opening stint against Gold Coast last week.

But the former Gold Coast and Melbourne prop said that would mean very little in the long run unless the physicality was replicated on a weekly basis.

"Teams always aim up and they like to sort of take themselves on against us and we know it," King said.

"It's a big emphasis for us middles and it's great for challenges like that."