Cherry-Evans tells Manly 2025 is last at club

Daly Cherry-Evans has reportedly told Manly he will not play for the NRL club beyond this season.

One of the Sea Eagles' greatest ever players, Cherry-Evans had been considering whether to play on into 2026.

The 36-year-old is yet to make a final call on that question, but according to Nine the veteran halfback has told Manly if he plays on it will be elsewhere.

It comes as a significant blow to the Sea Eagles, given a serious lack of depth on the play-making market.

Manly officials had hoped to be able to keep Cherry-Evans if he played on, believing a reduced deal could be possible given his age.

That now appears out of the question.

2025 will be the last season Daly Cherry-Evans will represent the the Sea Eagles. Photo by Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

Cherry-Evans had said as recently as Sunday night that he still had decisions to make on his future, before the most recent news broke.

"I am obviously a pretty private person and I like to make sure my footy does the talking," Cherry-Evans said after Manly's 40-12 win over Canberra.

"I am at a great club with a great team.

"The stuff that is spoken about externally, I don't love it, I don't like that attention. I like it when the attention is on my footy.

"I will do my best to keep my head down and make sure I am doing my job for the team and making them proud. That is really important to me."

Cherry-Evans debuted for Manly in 2011, winning a premiership in his first year at the club.

He previously looked set to move to Gold Coast, before opting out of a deal with the Titans in 2015 and signing an eight-year contract with the Sea Eagles.

The Manly captain is the most capped player in the club's history, having run out in 332 games for the club.

A Redcliffe junior, it is possible Cherry-Evans could consider a move home to the Dolphins for next year if he plays on.

The Sydney Roosters and St George Illawarra also shape as potential options.