Golden Green: Josh relishing role on 'physical' Boomers ahead of Canada test

LILLE, France -- Against Spain, Josh Green logged 22 minutes of court time off the bench. In those minutes, the Boomers outscored their opponents by 17 points.

Postgame, head coach Brian Goorjian singled out Green's two-way impact, despite the fact he went scoreless on the night.

"I think we play a style of game where I'm fine not getting shots on the offensive end while still making an impact," Green told ESPN after practice yesterday.

"We have a very talented team and there's multiple things I can do to impact the game. It's actually similar to what my role was on the [Dallas] Mavericks. Just doing the little things to keep the team going."

Josh Green in action for the Boomers in Paris. Christina Pahnke - sampics/Getty Images

Aside from flying in for rebounds and taking primary defensive assignments, Green also delivers a physically that Goorjian is enamored with. During the first half against Spain, Green and Usman Garuba flirted with the idea of an altercation as tempers bubbled over after a collision that resulted in the Spaniard being whistled for a moving screen.

While a number of teammates from either side jumped into the fracas to exchange words, it quickly fizzled, with Green enjoying the moment of raised tension.

"I think at the end of the day, no one's really trying to get into a fight or whatever," Green said with a shrug. "For me, it's just trying to bring momentum and energy. It gets the fans into the game and brings us energy. I'm not a big talker. I don't know, it was fun.

"We're trying to pride ourselves on being physical and playing tough basketball, so I think it's just part of the game. I have respect for his game, it's just trying to change momentum and bring energy."

Was Green surprised that the first teammate running in for support was Josh Giddey?

"I think Giddey has got into a fight in every game we've played so far this national team run. I think he's trying to be a little bit of a hard head," he joked.

"Nah, I think he's the same way. It's good to see that he's aggressive and playing physical. He's not backing down from nobody. I think that's our whole message with the team in general."

The Boomers have been a tight-knit unit in Paris. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

With former Dallas teammate and fellow guard Dante Exum expected to return to the lineup against Canada, Australia will have multiple defensive options to throw at the superstar duo of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray.

"Dante is looking good, man. He's looking really good. I mean, I think we have a great training staff and they've been able to work with him every day. He's smiling, so that's the main thing," Green said with a laugh.

The 23-year-old noted the challenge ahead, as he expects to spend time on the Canadian duo, in particular tipping his hat to Gilgeous-Alexander, who finished runner up in the 2024 NBA MVP award.

"I think he just has so many counters to what he wants to do. He's very good about being able to get to the free-throw line. He's really quick and shifty, he has a great midrange game and yeah, he's amazing."

The Oklahoma City Thunder star averaged 30.1 points per game last season, despite only hitting on 1.3 long range makes per game. The combination of Gilgeous-Alexander's in between game and Murray's outside game, along with RJ Barrett, Dillon Brooks and others, presents Australia with one of the biggest challenges in this year's tournament.

"I mean, it's definitely going to be a tough assignment. The team, they're full of talented players but that make you more excited. We are all looking forward to it, it's going to be a competitive battle, but we're prepared."