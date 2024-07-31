Kane Pitman reports from Lille after the Opals lost 75-62 to Nigeria in their first match at the Olympic Games. (1:26)

Are the Opals in danger of not getting out of their group? (1:26)

Open Extended Reactions

LILLE, FRANCE -- With 48 hours to process a disastrous first Olympic performance against Nigeria, Alanna Smith summed up the mood of the travelling party.

"It was embarrassing to be honest," Smith told ESPN after practice on Wednesday afternoon.

"It wasn't our style of basketball or how we want to play. After a game like that you want to get back out on court and just show what you actually know you can do. We think we're one of the best teams at this tournament, we think we're capable of going a long way and that game did not reflect that at all."

Sandy Brondello's squad practiced 30 minutes longer than the allotted time in Lille, running through sets behind closed doors.

"Our response is that we want to play again, we want to erase that last game and blaze a new trail," Smith continued.

While they may want to erase the performance, the blueprint has been set with questions over the team's ability to handle on ball -- and specifically, full court -- pressure.

Hounded for the entire 40 minutes against Nigeria, the Opals repeatedly gave the ball up, tallying 26 turnovers with the startling lack of ability to handle the physicality leaving the squad with no illusions as to what's the come from other nations in the tournament.

"That's just what happens when you're in tournament play and especially at an Olympics. That game was physicality, and I think after watching that game, a lot of teams are going to try and do that to us as well."

There was no lone culprit when it came to the giveaways, as seven out of the 11 players who hit the floor had multiple turnovers. Jade Melbourne, Steph Talbot, Ezi Magbegor and Sami Whitcomb each had four turnovers in the horror night.

"It's shaking off what the last game looked like and getting back to Opals basketball. Making sure we're playing with physicality, playing through physicality. Just playing with our identity in mind."

"We're really excited to play, we wanted to play yesterday. We just want to get back out there."

Up next will be Canada, with the matchup a must win ahead of a final group game against the host nation, France, early on Monday morning (AEST).

While they may want to erase the performance, the blueprint has been set with questions over the team’s ability to handle on ball -- and specifically, full court -- pressure. Christina Pahnke - sampics/Getty Images

The Canadians will be smarting in their own right, after a 21-point blowout loss to France in their opener. The loss included a second period in which France outscored Canada 23-2. The two total points in the period was the lowest ever make in an Olympic games, men or women.

The two nations do have recent big tournament familiarity, with Australia downing Canada twice at the 2022 FIBA Women's World Cup, including in the bronze medal game.

"They're talented, they have WNBA players and I think they match up with us well. Physicality and ball pressure will be huge. We're feeling really confident.

"When the Opals played them at the World Cup it was a really good game, so we're taking inspiration from that too. We're hyping ourselves up and we're ready to go in and give it a good crack."

Smith herself had nice moments against Nigeria, leading the team with 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting from the floor.

Get the best news, analysis, and opinion straight to your phone! Join ESPN on WhatsApp. MORE

"I shot the ball well. That's always nice but it's not about any individual performance it's about the team and winning. If I play well again and we win that would be awesome, but I would take that shooting away and play poorly if it meant that we got the win," Smith said with a shrug.

While there was a steeliness to the 27-year-old as with the entire camp, they haven't lost their usual jovial banter, with Smith knocking down a half-court shot in a post practice shooting competition.

The prize?

"100 dollars. I'm 100 dollars richer!" She laughed, before giving a quick response on how she would spend the cash.

"Croissants."

Pastries in France seems like a solid investment. If the Opals can find a way to beat Canada on Thursday, they will be one step closer to sampling some baked goods in Paris.