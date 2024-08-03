The first week of the 2024 Paris Games wrapped up in memorable fashion on Friday.
France's Leon Marchand earned his fourth Olympic gold medal in Paris after winning the men's 200m individual medley. Marchand became the first athlete representing France to win four gold medals at a single Olympics, according to ESPN Stats & Information. He celebrated immediately in the pool, raising four fingers to the delight of the French crowd.
In men's judo, Teddy Riner made history. He won his fourth ever Olympic gold medal, making him the first-ever judoka to win four Olympic golds. He's also the most decorated Olympic judoka ever with six medals. Riner also served as one of two athletes that lit the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony.
Marchand and Riner's celebrations after winning gold, respectively, lead the top photos from Friday in Paris.