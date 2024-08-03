Check out the scores and highlights of Friday's action across all sports at the Paris Games. (1:54)

The first week of the 2024 Paris Games wrapped up in memorable fashion on Friday.

France's Leon Marchand earned his fourth Olympic gold medal in Paris after winning the men's 200m individual medley. Marchand became the first athlete representing France to win four gold medals at a single Olympics, according to ESPN Stats & Information. He celebrated immediately in the pool, raising four fingers to the delight of the French crowd.

In men's judo, Teddy Riner made history. He won his fourth ever Olympic gold medal, making him the first-ever judoka to win four Olympic golds. He's also the most decorated Olympic judoka ever with six medals. Riner also served as one of two athletes that lit the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony.

Marchand and Riner's celebrations after winning gold, respectively, lead the top photos from Friday in Paris.

Marchand raises four

Léon Marchand throws up a four-finger salute after winning his fourth gold medal in as many tries at the Olympics. MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images

Riner's passionate celebration

France's Teddy Riner celebrates after winning the judo men's +100kg gold medal at 2024 Paris Games. (Photo by Mustafa Ciftci/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Inches between silver and bronze

Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei crosses the finish line to win the men's 10000m final with Ethiopia's Berihu Aregawi coming in silver and America's Grant Fisher in bronze. (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

Franz Wagner dunks over France

Germany's Franz Wagner dunks the ball against France during a men's group B basketball game. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)

A proposal to remember

Liu Yu Chen proposes to Huang Ya Qiong after she won gold. ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images

Canyon Barry calls game