PLL quarterfinals preview: Key stats, matchups, how to watch

The 2025 Premier Lacrosse League regular season is in the rearview mirror, and now it's time for the playoffs!

The postseason tournament begins this weekend at TCO Stadium in Minneapolis with the quarterfinals. In the East, the Philadelphia Waterdogs face the Maryland Whipsnakes with the winner taking on the New York Atlas. The Western showdown features the California Redwoods vs. the Carolina Chaos, with the right to play the Denver Outlaws on the line.

Both games will be available via ESPN+ and the ESPN app. Read on for key stats, matchups, injury reports and how to watch.

X factors, picks

Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. Maryland Whipsnakes

Saturday | 6 p.m. | ESPN

Injury report:

Waterdogs: D Liam Byrnes out (PUP list), A Zed Williams out (PUP list)

Whipsnakes: A TJ Malone questionable (back), A Matt Rambo doubtful (right hamstring), SSDM Jake Bernhardt questionable (right foot), M Ryan Conrad out (PUP list), M Tucker Dordevic IR (jaw)

Waterdogs

MVP candidate Michael Sowers was adept with both hands this season, scoring nine goals right-handed and nine goals left-handed. The Whipsnakes used different strategies in their two games against him this season. In the first, he played the role of playmaker, with one goal and seven assists in Philly's win; in the second, he scored four goals but had zero assists and Maryland took the victory.

CJ Kirst missed the first part of the season due to injury, but put together back-to-back six-point outings recently. Four players have won an NCAA championship and professional championship in the same season; will he be No. 5?

Whipsnakes

Veteran attackman Rob Pannell is heating up at the right time. He scored two goals and had two assists in a fiery performance in Week 11 as the Whips dominated the Cannons in Boston. His first championship was in 2015. Will 2025 be his second?

Joe Nardella continues to be one of the best faceoff specialists in the league, and that's been the case for some time now. Nardella is the career leader in playoff faceoff wins (167), and he'll continue to pad that lead with every FO win this postseason.

play 1:10 Whipsnakes take final playoff spot in East with win over Cannons Matt Brandau leads Maryland as it beats Boston and locks up a playoff spot.

Carolina Chaos vs. California Redwoods

Saturday | 8:30 p.m. | ESPN

Injury report:

Chaos: M JJ Sillstrop questionable (left shoulder), M Chris Aslanian IR (torso)

Redwoods: D Chris Fake questionable (left groin), G Jack Kelly out (PUP list), A Wes Berg out (PUP list), SSDM Chris Merle IR (ACL), M Sam English IR (high ankle sprain), LSM Arden Cohen out (PUP list), SSDM Marquez White out (PUP list)

Chaos

Carolina goalie Blaze Riorden is the best goalie in PLL history -- and he has the numbers to back that up. His 202 saves are well ahead of second-place Jesse Schwartzman and Dillon Ward (both with 135).

Chaos rookies Owen Hiltz and Jackson Eicher have been rotating at attack and midfield based on which side of the field Carolina is attacking. Hiltz plays attack when the righty wing is nearest the substitution box, and Eicher plays attack when the lefty side is nearest the box. As attack, Hiltz has 10 goals and four assists; as a midfielder, he has six goals and seven assists. Eicher has 10 goals and one assist as attack, while he has eight goals and eight assists while playing midfield.

Redwoods

Ryder Garnsey has generated more than a few highlight-reel plays this season, and teammate Chris Kavanagh lauded his creativity in the press conference after Week 11: "Once he puts one hand on his stick you know something crazy is coming," Kavanagh told reporters.

Speaking of Kavanagh, the Notre Dame product led all rookies this season with 37 points, well ahead of second-place Aidan Carroll (Maryland), with 29.