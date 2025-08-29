How to watch 2025 PLL Stars & Stripes Classic on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

Celebrate Labor Day with Green Berets, Navy SEALs and the Premier Lacrosse League. Following the PLL semifinals Monday at Subaru Park in Philadelphia, Green Beret and Navy SEAL veterans will compete in the second annual Stars & Stripes Classic. The exhibition will feature former soldiers showcasing teamwork, strategy, resilience and excellence on the lacrosse field while raising funds and awareness for the Green Beret Foundation and Navy SEAL Foundation.

Here are key facts about the second annual Stars & Stripes Classic:

When is the exhibition?

The second annual Stars & Stripes Classic will take place Monday, Sept. 1, at 6 p.m. ET.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all the action on ESPNU, in the ESPN App and in the lacrosse streaming hub.

How can fans access more PLL coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN PLL hub page for the latest news, scores and more.