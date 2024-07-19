Relive the best moments from the first half of Caitlin Clark's rookie season with the Indiana Fever. (3:14)

INDIANAPOLIS -- Caitlin Clark made her first appearance at Indianapolis Motor Speedway -- on Josh Berry's No. 4 Ford.

The rookie driver took his Stewart-Haas Racing entry to the traditional 2.5-mile oval with an image of the WNBA rookie star plastered across the hood of his car.

Speedway officials had hoped to get the top pick in the WNBA draft to the facility for May's Indianapolis 500 festivities, but the Indiana Fever spent most of that time playing road games. This weekend, Clark is participating in All-Star activities in Phoenix.

So Panini, one of Berry's sponsors, did something neither NASCAR nor IndyCar officials could -- helping make Clark the face of race weekend.

An image of Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark will appear on the hood of Stewart-Haas Racing rookie Josh Berry's car for this weekend's race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. James Gilbert/Getty Images

"Obviously, starting our partnership with Panini has been really cool; they have a huge presence in NASCAR and in sports in general," Berry said before Friday's practice session. "For them to use the hood of our race car to draw attention to the Caitlin Clark collection that's out is really cool. I think it's been a popular week on social media for our No. 4 car."

Racing with an image of someone else on his car is a first for Berry, not that he minds.

Clark has become an international sensation over the past two seasons. She has helped make sellouts routine at women's college and pro basketball games.

Heck, her popularity might even help 33-year-old Berry increase his profile as he switches to Wood Brothers Racing next season.

"The amount of attention the car has gotten this week through social media and everything's been really cool, and I'm sure it'll continue to build through the weekend," said Berry, who was 13th on the speed chart Friday with a fast lap of 180. "Hopefully, we can have a good race and make them all proud."

Qualifying for the Brickyard 400 is scheduled for Saturday, with the NASCAR Cup Series race set for Sunday.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.