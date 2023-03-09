Leota re-signs for another year with Wallabies, Rebels

Ardie Savea's throat-slitting gesture wasn't a good look and he was right to apologise, but did the incident also do Super Rugby Pacific a favour? (2:52)

Wallabies backrow Rob Leota has signed on with both Rugby Australia and Melbourne Rebels until the end of 2025, bolstering the country's backrow stocks.

The 26-year-old is one of the latest Wallaby players to re-commit with the sporting body with RA announcing on Thursday fellow backrow Jed Holloway's re-signing for another two years.

Currently recovering from an Achilles tendon rupture during last year's Bledisloe I match in Melbourne, Leota is hopeful to make his return in the backend of the Super Rugby season with the rampaging forward racing the clock ahead of this year's World Cup.

Melbourne born and raised, Leota was named recently named Rebels captain - the first Melbourne born player to do so at the club.

"I'm stoked to re-sign with the Rebels and Rugby Australia for two more years," Leota said.

"Melbourne is my home. This is the club I grew up supporting and the one that gave me my first opportunity to live out my dream, so to be able to re-commit to them was really important to me and my family.

"I'm looking forward to continuing to work hard to get back on the field as soon as I can and do everything I can to put my hand up for Wallabies selection later this year."

With his ability to slot in in the backrow or as a lock, Leota brings versatility to the Wallabies pack and is a crowd favourite with his hard ball carriers and damaging tackles.

Making his Wallabies debut in 2021, Leota has earned 13 caps, including eight starts.