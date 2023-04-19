Super Rugby Pacific: Round 9 teams, verdicts, odds

In our final round of bye weeks we are again treated to just four matches across Friday and Saturday nights as teams begin to prepare for the backend of the season.

Watching on in Round 8, the Crusaders return to the line-up on Friday night as they head to Melbourne where the Rebels also took a much needed break. Meanwhile the Blue will play hosts to the Waratahs who won just their second game of the season on Saturday night.

To kick off the weekend the unbeaten Chiefs will take on the Drua while the Force will close out the weekend with the Highlanders in Perth.

Stay across all the line-ups, team news and odds for Round 6 as they come to hand below.

Chiefs vs. Fijian Drua | Melbourne Rebels vs. Crusaders | Blues vs. Waratahs | Force vs. Highlanders

Friday, April 21

Chiefs vs. Fijian Drua, FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, 5:05pm[AEDT]

Chiefs: Damian McKenzie, Shaun Stevenson, Daniel Rona, Rameka Poihipi, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Bryn Gatland, Cortez Ratima, Pita Gus Sowakula, Kaylum Boshier, Samipeni Finau, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Brodie Retallick, John Ryan, Samisoni Taukei-aho, Ollie Norris. Replacements: Tyrone Thompson, Jared Proffit, Solomone Tukuafu, Josh Lord, Tupou Vaa'I, Simon Parker, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Gideon Wrampling.

Drua: Selestino Ravutaumada, Ilaisa Droasese, Apisalome Vota, Michael Maitokani, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Teti Tela, Peni Matawalu, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Elia Canakaivata, Josea Tamani, Leone Rotuisolia, Isoa Nasilasila, Samuela Tawake, Tevita Ikanivere, Haereiti Hetet. Replacements: Mesulame Dolokoto, Livai Natave, Jone Tiko, Chris Minimbi, Rusiate Nasove, Philip Baselala, Kalione Nasoko, Kitione Taliga.

Odds [tab.com.au]:

Verdict:

Melbourne Rebels vs. Crusaders, AAMI Park, Melbourne 7:35pm[AEDT]

Rebels: Andrew Kellaway, Lachlan Anderson, Reece Hodge, Stacey Ili, Monty Ioane, Carter Gordon, Ryan Louwrens, Vaiolini Ekuasi, Brad Wilkin, Josh Kemeny, Trevor Hosea, Josh Canham, Sam Talakai, Alex Mafi, Matt Gibbon. Replacements: Jordan Uelese, Cameron Orr, Pone Fa'amausili, Angelo Smith, Daniel Maiava, James Tuttle, Lukas Ripley, Joe Pincus

Crusaders: Fergus Burke, Pepesana Patafilo, Braydon Ennor, David Havili, Macca Springer, Richie Mo'unga, Mitchell Drummond, Christian Lio-Willie, Tom Christie, Dom Gardiner, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett, Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Replacements: Brodie McAlister, Finlay Brewis, Seb Calder, Quinten Strange, Cullen Grace, Willi Heinz, Jack Goodhue, Dallas McLeod.

Odds: [tab.com.au]

Verdict:

Saturday, April 22

Blues vs. Waratahs, Eden Park, Auckland 5:05pm[AEDT]

Blues:

Waratahs:

Odds: [tab.com.au]

Verdict:

Western Force vs. Highlanders, HBF Park, Perth, 7:35pm[AEDT]

Force:

Highlanders:

Odds: [tab.com.au]

Verdict: